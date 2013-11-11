New Book Published by Donna Rock - Gestational Diabetes Guidebook: "Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally" Warns Against Fad Diets

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Although not often discussed is a form of Diabetes that develops during pregnancy and usually subsides after giving birth. Gestational Diabetes is not to be taken lightly. While it may be diagnosed at any point during a pregnancy, it is most often discovered by a routine screening between 24-28 weeks. In order for Gestational Diabetes to be a minimal risk to the mother and baby, it must be successfully managed, according to Donna Rock. In her new book, “Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally: How To Change Your Diet and Have A Healthy Pregnancy”, Donna hopes to spread the word about the proper way to manage this condition without the use of drugs.



Donna emphasizes the need not to procrastinate – time is of the essence. If a person is diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes, the time to take action is now, not weeks from now. What is at stake is the health of the baby, and the mother. Donna warns against attempting the “trial and error” approach. This could result in complications during pregnancy, and increase the risk of becoming Diabetic after giving birth. “Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally: How To Change Your Diet and Have A Healthy Pregnancy” is going to educate women about controlling and even reversing Diabetes now.



Donna warns against taking the easy way out and succumbing to drugs without completely changing the diet. She points out that many doctors do not have the time or resources to provide adequate counseling that will guide the patient to controlling and reversing their Diabetes. Donna wants to provide that guidance, and she is well equipped to do so. Manage Gestational Diabetes Naturally: “How To Change Your Diet and Have A Healthy Pregnancy” illustrates why no one diet works for everyone.



Readers will learn how to create a way of eating that works for their own unique needs. Donna is available to provide guidance on a weekly basis as well. Donna Rock underwent formal training as a Health Coach from the Institute For Integrative Nutrition, and also became Certified by The American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP). Throughout her training period, she studied over 100 dietary theories, practical lifestyle management techniques and innovative coaching methods with some of the most world renown health and wellness experts.



More information about this informative new book is available at: DonnaRock.com



Media Contact:

Donna Rock

Attn: Press

El Paso, Texas

915.630.5918

donnarock1@hotmail.com