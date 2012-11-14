New Female Detective Forms a "Rogue Alliance"

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Michelle is the latest author to be signed by the John Lynch Digital Publishing House and (the publishing company) partner Amanda John has stated “I am excited to have signed Michelle to our team as she is a talented and expressive writer. I look forward to seeing more of her material, as I am sure do many of her already growing fan base”.



Readers can find out more about “Rogue Alliance” and read the first chapter free at the John Lynch website: http://www.johnlynchdigitalpublishinghouse.com/author pages or visit Michelle’s blog at http://www.michellebellon.com



The thriller is about a woman who is trying to escape a horrific past: Shyla has immersed herself in life as a tough, sassy cop in the bustle of LA. When the case of a lifetime takes her back to her hometown of Redding, she is thrown into a world of organised crime, deceit, and bitter reminders of her childhood.



As Shyla’s path crosses that of Brennan, an unwitting and troubled sidekick to the ringleader she’s intent on taking down, she is forced to re-evaluate everything she believes about herself, her job, and what she knows about right and wrong.



Can she face the demons of her upbringing and learn to trust again? Her life will depend on it



John Lynch Publishing Company advises readers to watch out for upcoming competitions where entrants may win “Rogue Alliance” books and merchandise. Details will be announced on the publisher’s website and on Michelle’s blog.



Michelle Bellon lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and four children. She earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and fills her moments of free time with her love for writing. She has written six books, all of which are to be published in the near future.



Contact:

David Lynch

http://www.johnlynchdigitalpublishinghouse.com

+353894385080

dave@johnlynchdigitalpublishinghouse.com