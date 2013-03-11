New Book Reveals How to Survive the College Wait List

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Many students look forward to their senior year and applying to colleges because they are well aware this is their first step to independence. You want your son or daughter to go to college, however when you begin to look at some of the applications you think to yourself – shouldn’t it be easier than this? What happens if your son or daughter gets wait listed? Author and college professor, Dr. Jane Dabel, is here to make this process a little easier with her latest book, “The College Wait List Survival Guide”.



Every year, tens of thousands of high school students are wait listed by colleges and universities which may shatter some of the students’ dreams. What could they have done in order to avoid being wait listed? Did they need to take an additional course? Get their GPA up higher or even participate in more community-oriented activities?



Author Dabel reveals to students they can increase their odds of acceptance by simply being asking to be admitted… the right way. “The College Wait List Survival Guide” is a comprehensive step-by-step plan for students to use for practically any college to increase their chances of admission. Students also receive templates they can use for emails, letters, phone calls and even interviews to address.



“The College Wait List Survival Guide” takes the reader on a journey through the process that is broken down into three very actionable sections with the first section addressing what are your odds, do you really want to go there and finishing up with hedging your bets. The second section provides the student with specific questions to ask the admissions office in an effort to determine what steps they should take to improve their chances of being accepted. The third and final section provides those step-by-step directions that tell them what to do to improve their odds.



Author Dabel didn’t stop there she took it to another level by also providing students with radical alternative strategies for trying to gain admission. “The College Wait List Survival Guide” is available at Amazon.com.



About the Author

Dr. Jane E. Dabel is a college professor in Southern California. She also writes the Six Step College Application blog.



