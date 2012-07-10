New Book Reveals Secrets of Industry Analyst Relations

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- IT-Harvest Press today announces the publication of UP and to the RIGHT: Strategy and Tactics of Analyst Influence, the first book to explore the Gartner Magic Quadrant, its impact on the technology industry and how to create and manage a plan to move a vendor’s placement in the quadrant up and to the right.



The book is written by a former VP of Research at Gartner, Richard Stiennon, who also served as Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc.



Stiennon is an acclaimed industry analyst who has been in the technology industry for thirty years. He is widely quoted in key media such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times and the technology press. He has presented in 26 countries on six continents. He is also the author of Surviving Cyberwar (Rowman&Littlefield, 2010) and writes the Cyber Domain blog for Forbes.com.



Targeted to technology executives, investors, PR and marketing professionals, UP and to the RIGHT provides insight into the inner workings of the technology research business. The book is replete with Stiennon’s acquired wisdom from twelve years on both sides of the analyst-vendor eco-system.



The book includes chapters on Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media for industry influence as well as explicit guidance for conducting the analyst inquiry, briefing, and engagement day. Stiennon’s own experiences as an analyst are depicted in an engaging and thought provoking narrative. His chapter on Guerrilla Techniques of Analyst Influence is sure to generate controversy. Overall, the book is a comprehensive guide to navigating the analyst relations quagmire.



UP and to the RIGHT: Strategy and Tactics of Analyst Influence is available on Amazon.com in the United States, UK, and Europe in print and Kindle formats.



http://www.amazon.com/UP-RIGHT-Strategy-Influence-influence/dp/0985460709



About IT-Harvest Press

This new publishing firm recruits subject matter experts with a track record of great prose and an existing audience to write engaging best-selling non-fiction.



About the author: Richard Stiennon

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest. He consults with technology vendors on their go-to-market, product, and acquisition strategies. In addition to positions at Fortinet and Gartner he was VP of Threat Research for Webroot Software and Manager of Technical Risk Services for PricewaterhouseCoopers. While at Gartner he was named one of the “Most Powerful people in Networking” by Network World Magazine and received Gartner's Thought Leadership Award for 2003.



More information: http://www.analystinfluence.com