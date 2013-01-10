New Book Reveals Shocking Information About the West Memphis Three Murders

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- A new book by author William Ramsey outlines newly discovered information about the infamous “West Memphis Three,” a group of teenagers responsible convicted of the killing of three eight year old children in the Memphis area. The author outlines key evidence of Satanism and witchcraft that pervade the murder case and re-enforces the position that the West Memphis Three were indeed guilty and unjustly released upon an unsuspecting America.



Abomination: Devil Worship and Deception in the West Memphis Three Murders provides a detailed, time-lined analysis of the murder that shocked the nation: the heinous killing of three eight year old boys in West Memphis, Arkansas on May 5th, 1993. Released from prison in 2011, the three convicted killers, Damien Echols, Jesse Misskelley and Jason Baldwin are currently free in America. The author believes that this is a crucial mistake. “A wall of deception has led the American public to erroneously believe that the three men were falsely accused and convicted for the crime,” says the author. “Unfortunately, this is not true.”



William Ramsey, also the author of Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order, delivers startling insights into the lives of the convicted murderers and their involvement with witchcraft. Relying on actual court and police records, William Ramsey shows that the evidence abundantly points to the guilt of West Memphis Three. Included in the book is a detailed analysis of the occult practices of the convicted---which continue to the present day.



