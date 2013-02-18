New Book Reveals the Foundation Establishing St. Patrick's Day

Venice, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Days before March 17th the air begins to change and many people are talking about wearing green. As you walk into the grocery store, there are shamrocks hanging from the ceiling. Is there magic in the air and people are looking for that whimsical time when everything seems possible? Discover the answers to these questions and more in Author Alfred Porter’s latest release, “Is it St. Patrick’s Day or Leprechaun’s Day”?



Kids in school know if you are not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day you have set yourself up to get pinched that day. It doesn’t matter if you are Irish or not, that is the custom. What happens when two young boys get together and the family story teller arrives? Will they be in for the journey of their young minds or will they yawn in boredom thinking we should be playing video games?



“Is it St. Patrick’s Day or Leprechaun’s Day” introduces the readers to two boys listening to their Uncle Charlie who is visiting from Ireland. He begins telling his nephew and his nephew’s schoolmate a fantastical story about the true foundation of St. Patrick’s Day and Leprechaun Day celebrations and the differences. He shares the details from the shamrock, St. Patrick, the man, wizards, fairies, spirits, and Leprechauns. Uncle Charlie does not leave out the history and facts about the church. Known as the great and talented story teller, Uncle Charlie literally has the boys completely mesmerized and on the edge of their seats waiting to hear every detail.



"Is it St. Patrick's Day or Leprechaun's Day is available on Amazon.com and at http://tinyurl.com/ben6lcc for a peek preview.



About Alfred Porter

Alfred Porter is an International Educator, Consultant, Life-Skills Coach, and Author. He has lived, studied, travelled, and worked in the Middle East, Africa, the Far East, and in Europe. Some other children’s books written by Professor Porter include “Princess Sarah,” “Chickola, Chickola, I Love You,” “Brother John,” “the Farmer and the Cow,”Pigszee,””Heavenly Goodheart,” “Breakfast With the Knuckle-Wuckles , Christmas with the Knuckle-Wuckles,” Thanksgiving with the Knuckle-Wuckles,” “Dinner with the Knucle-Wuckles,”and“My Belly Button Is Missing.” He has also written many Ezine articles on employer and employee relations, study skills, accelerated, and advanced accelerated learning, bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. He can be reached at askprofessorporter@gmail.com, kidsreadebooks.us, http://tinyurl.com/ben6lcc or on Amazon.com



