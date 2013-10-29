New Book Reveals Truths and Myths of Exercise Industry

Ames, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Tired of aches and pains getting worse with each passing year? Debra Atkinson’s book Navigating Fitness After 50: Your GPS for Choosing Programs and Professionals You Can Trust is available on Amazon this week. It could spare New Year’s resolution-makers injury, or regret about their investment, this year.



With over 251, 000 personal trainers registered and more practicing in a self-governed industry choosing exercise is a gamble. Over 500 certification agencies exist. Some with online testing can certify a trainer in a matter of hours. Choosing a fitness professional if you have a special condition, you’re joints aren’t 20 -or you just don’t want to waste money and time – leaves you vulnerable.



80+ diseases are prevented and treated with exercise. It isn’t if, but how we need to exercise. The right kind of exercise can help osteoporosis, arthritis, back pain and joints that have been running for 30+ years. The wrong kind can lead to more problems.



“Many boomers are either intimidated to begin searching for a Personal Trainer, or overzealous and end up less active and fit than they started due to injury. They need easy lists of SAQs and realistic expectations that quickly gets them on the path to success with the right exercise, and the right professional,” says Atkinson.



“There are many quality programs and talented professionals if you know what to look for. It is my hope,” she adds, “that the tips in my book will protect consumers and lead them to the right resources for more success and fewer injuries or regret.”



About DEBRA ATKINSON

28-year fitness industry veteran Debra Atkinson is a prior Senior Lecturer in Kinesiology at Iowa State University, author, speaker and international personal training industry presenter. Her unique perspective as a personal trainer, a University Lecturer for students who want to become trainers, and as Personal Training Director lend to her advice for consumers on what to ask, demand, expect and run from in fitness programs and professionals.



She will present in November at the International Council on Active Aging conference in San Diego.



Debra Atkinson

Ames, Iowa 50014 US

515-290-6188

debra@voiceforfitness.com

https://www.voiceforfitness.com/en/store/navigating_fitness_after_50_the_book/