New Book Shows Aspiring Real Estate Investors How to Avoid Lies, Tricks, and Traps That Could Land Them in Deep Credit Card Debt

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Ahsiya Saheev has today announced the release and availability of “The Truth Behind The Real Estate Investment Hype Machine: Learn How to Avoid The Lies Tricks, and Traps That Put Me $24,000 in Credit Card Debt,” an eBook revealing mistakes and deceptive marketing tactics to avoid.



A new website is also being in the making to support the newly published eBook, and its aim is not just to provide a marketing vehicle for the publication, but to act as a support and resource in being a preventative measure readers should take before buying real estate investing “how-to” books.



“Learning how to invest in real estate is not that complicated but, does take a persevering attitude to achieve success,” says author and New York City real estate agent with Kian Realty NYC, Ahsiya Shaheev.



“Fake gurus create such an aura of suspense that misleads people to believe that they are justified in charging nearly $1,000 for their course package,” adds Shaheev, who has been around the block a couple of times while taking a joy ride with these so-called real estate investment gurus, whose deception, her eBook seeks to expose.



After her experience dealing with these fake real estate gurus, Shaheev says she had decided to write an expose about them all.



“I list specific mistakes or deceptive practices I fell for and what I learned from them,” points out the author, whose aim is to help people, who are interested in learning how to invest in real estate and would benefit greatly from reading this eBook.



As the author of “The Truth Behind The Real Estate Investment Hype Machine: Learn How to Avoid The Lies Tricks, and Traps That Put Me $24,000 in Credit Card Debt,” Shaheev says she wants other beginning real estate investors to realize that they do not need to pay hundreds of dollars for a course package in the mail.



“Having read my newly published eBook, you would have been steered toward more ethical and helpful sources,” notes the author, whose goal is to “just educate the miseducated.”



Besides, the author says she has not received any compensation from any of the sources she recommends in the eBook.



Shaheev, who became a real estate agent to learn more about her local laws, what is legal to do and not do, says she was on an avenue to learn more about real estate investing by working with investors. However, during her sojourn, she has learned many things that, if she had known before, would have made her tackle the learning curve with confidence.



Today, Shaheev is on top of her game, and now firmly believes real estate agents have a greater advantage by having access to properties before they are advertised to the general public. Plus, there are properties not advertised at all, and so agents are in a better position to satisfy clients’ property needs.



