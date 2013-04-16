New Book Shows Easy Ways for Small Investors to Profit in Today's Bull Market

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Small investors have the chance right now to get invested into what has been a five year bull market. The eBook, “The Easy Way to Invest: Start Small, Get Rich Investing With Small Amounts”, released in 2013, illustrates a variety of ways a small investor can save money, choose smart investments, and build wealth by taking advantage of the current market.



Many would-be investors believe that it requires large amounts of money to get into the market and buy stocks, bonds, and ETFs. Yet according to The Easy Way to Invest, new investors can get started with just $5 to invest. With the many online brokers and other services available today, anyone who can put some money aside can look forward to building financial stability.



The Easy Way to Invest addresses the types of investments available, along with what account to use to hold your investments. “The idea of the book is to put the resources to build wealth into everyone’s hands,” says author Susan Calhoun. “With so many opportunities available, including low commission fees and low cost investments, everyone should be looking at ways to build wealth, even for beginners and anyone who only has small amounts to put aside.”



April is an excellent time to invest, since many people are receiving tax refunds, which usually go toward paying down debt or spending. Why not take a portion of your tax refund and invest for your future? With so many excellent stocks and other investments available, it’s a good time to build a nest egg. The This eBook not only shows how to find extra money to put aside for investing, but describes many ways to invest and investment vehicles that are affordable for small investors. After reading The Easy Way To Invest, there really isn’t any excuse to put off building financial security any longer.



The Easy Way to Invest: Start Small, Get Rich Investing with Small Amounts is available for the Kindle e-reader, Kindle apps and Kindle Cloud Reader. For just three days, readers can download this valuable eBook for free, from April 20th to April 22nd, on Amazon.com. It’s a great time to use tax refunds to start to secure your financial future.



