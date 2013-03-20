New Book Shows How Business Leaders Can Make the Most of Media Opportunities

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- For almost any CEO or senior manager, it is essential to be able to communicate a clear message, raise their business profile and deal with questions from the press, TV or radio. But a very real fear of being misquoted, or becoming tongue-tied on camera is stopping many executives from developing these skills. They think that they will never “get it” and so should never try.



At the same time, criticism of companies for poor handling of difficult media issues such as the recent food scandals, shows how important it is for executives to be able to handle tougher interviews.



That is where the new, practical and down-to-earth guide ‘The M-factor: media confidence for business leaders and managers’ comes in (£14.99 Anoma Press, available on Amazon UK or Amazon US). Tom Maddocks, former BBC Television reporter and founder of London-based Media Training Associates, reveals the secrets of how to understand the media mindset, know what journalists are looking for, give a good press or broadcast interview, deal with a crisis, and understand the impact of social media.



Tom says: “Some business leaders and owners are petrified by the idea of media contact, fearing they will be misquoted or that they will make fools of themselves in radio or TV interviews. They are therefore missing big opportunities to raise their profile. The book is aimed at helping business leaders, entrepreneurs and company spokespeople get the media on-side as much as possible, by being able to give them useful, relevant material, to do great interviews and get their message across.



My aim is to help bridge the gap between organizations who may be featured in the media, and the media themselves.” For more information on the book, please visit: http://www.m-factorbook.co.uk



What they say about THE M-FACTOR:



The media can be a threat or an opportunity, depending on how you treat them. If you want to understand how to get the media on-side, in good times or bad, this book is a good place to start! Sir Stuart Rose, former Chairman and Chief Executive, Marks & Spencer plc



This book is a goldmine of information for PR practitioners, as well as any business leader who wants to be able to work effectively with the media, in good times or bad. Tom has put many of my clients through training sessions over the years and really knows his stuff! Gay Collins, Executive Chairman, MHP Communications



About Tom Maddocks

Tom Maddocks is recognized as one of the UK's leading media training experts. A former BBC TV reporter, he has been quoted in The Sunday Times, Financial Times, PR week and many others. He is the founder and Course Director of Media Training Associates and works with company spokespeople right up to board level to improve their media skills.



