New Book Teaches 1001 Chess Tactics

When Author Brennan was asked why he wrote “Tactics Time”, he stated, “I felt there were a lot of flaws with the existing chess books on the market today. The chess puzzles in most existing chess books are not very realistic. They contain too many solutions with things like Queen sacrifices which are fun to play yet rarely happen in real games.



“Tactics Time! 1001 Chess Tactics from the Games of Everyday Chess Players contain positions that are all taken from real games. This book presents chess board setups and gives you strategy solutions for each problem. Readers will learn common tactical patterns that come up frequently in chess games. They will learn also the habit of looking for good moves in all phases of the game. Chess players will become better at using combinations against their opponents, which will help them to win more games and avoid losing games.



“Tactics Time” was specifically formatted for Kindle. With most chess puzzle books the solution is in the back of the book. Readers will often times find themselves flipping back and forth. With “Tactics Time” there is a problem to solve, and the answer appears on the next page.



