New Book Teaches Updated Social Media Marketing Strategies

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Small blogs and websites with limited content are failing. Niche websites focused on one or two keywords have been shown the door by Google, but Doc Souza, author of "Power Broker: Dominate Social Media | Build Massive Authority | How To Start and Run A Profitable Online Micro Niche Forum," says he's cracked the code, and has found the strategies that anyone can use to dominate even a narrow marketing niche.



" Authority, and relevant, timely content are what's needed now," explained Souza, "and the easiest and fastest way to build both is with a small forum. You need to build a community, and without authority and content that relates to your target market, that will likely never happen," he added.



"Power Broker" blends the psychology of influence with innovative authority building techniques to show readers how to establish a successful and profitable online community. They're the same techniques Souza employed to start his own Elk Grove Laguna Forums three years ago, after being banned from another local forum.



"I saw two major changes that most websites are lacking that had to be made to attract and retain followers," explained Souza. After experimenting with various platforms, it became apparent to Souza that the forum, the oldest form of social media on the Internet, was the best chance for a small operator to make big numbers fast.



Souza identifies the 7 most common reasons online website marketers fail, and how to avoid them. He said he's made most of the mistakes himself, and details methods to fix existing site failures, and how to prevent them from re-occurring.



The book provides valuable tips on finding hot topics, and how to empower members and followers to build their own authority by providing their own topics. Techniques for getting local advertisers to sign up and prosper through participation, and a detailed technical guide to setting up a forum in one weekend are also included.



A special link in the book directs book readers to a new member's section in his forum, where readers can ask Souza questions about his techniques, or contact his technical expert for help in setting up a forum.



"Power Broker: Dominate Social Media | Build Massive Authority | How To Start and Run A Profitable Online Micro Niche Forum" is available on Amazon.com as a Kindle book at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CN3BY16.



