Gardner, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- New book: The Essential Guide to Getting a Job in the Nuclear Power Industry, How to Secure Full-Time Employment or Contract Work by Donald L. Grove, Sr. is now available through Universal Publishers http://www.universal-publishers.com/book.php?method=ISBN&book=1627340130 or Amazon.com. This comprehensive guidebook is overflowing with information and proven strategies to better educate and prepare future nuclear employees for a career in the nuclear industry. Combining their desire with information in this book, they will have a huge advantage over the competition.



Jobs at U.S. nuclear facilities pay 36 percent more than the average salaries in other industries. That’s the GOOD news about the nuclear industry.



Define your competitive edge in the nuclear industry by finding different ways of being unique in the marketplace. By differentiating your skills, knowledge, and abilities, you can establish a unique position in the nuclear market. In today’s crowded employment market, many potential candidates can more easily mimic each other in terms of their attributes and offered benefits. The following strategies in this book can help to distinguish your offering in the nuclear market and effectively creating a competitive edge.



With the help of this book, The Essential Guide to Getting a Job in the Nuclear Power Industry, knowledge is power! Stop wasting time trying to figure this complex highly regulated industry on your own.



Get the edge over everyone else in the nuclear industry!



About Mr. Donald L. Grove, Sr.

Mr. Donald L. Grove, Sr., Nuclear Industry Expert (S.M.E.) and owner of Nuclear Recruiters, Inc. has over 12 years’ unescorted access in the protected areas, experience working in Commercial Nuclear power plants as a contractor as well as a full time in-house employee. Unique industry experience in over 10 PWR(pressurized water reactors), BWR (boiling water reactors) and CANDU Nuclear Power Plants in the US and Canada abroad, training, qualifications, education and solid business relationships to succeed in this competitive market. Grove is currently enrolled at Excelsior College pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology to Master of Business Administration with a Concentration in Leadership.



For more information about The Essential Guide to Getting a Job in the Nuclear Power Industry, How to Secure Full-Time Employment or Contract Work, contact Universal Publishers, 23331 Water Circle, Boca Raton, FL, 33486-8540, www.universal-publishers.com or Donald L. Grove, Sr. by email at dgrove@nuclearrecruiters.com or phone 913-605-1055.



Donald L. Grove, Sr. is the President of Nuclear Recruiters, Inc. a Charlotte, North Carolina based Nuclear Industry Staffing Firm and Recruiting Subject Matter Expert (S.M.E.) specializing in providing Professional Nuclear Supplemental Support Staff for “Direct Hire” and “Contract” positions, exclusively for Commercial Nuclear Power Utilities and Governmental Agencies. Our mission is to HELP our Nuclear Utility Clients Attain Consistent, Predictable, High Levels of Performance in Nuclear Safety and Quality by providing Qualified, Experienced and Professional Nuclear Supplemental Resources at Reduced Costs to the Client. To Contact us call 1.913.605.1055 or E-Mail: info@nuclearrecruiters.com



Media contact: Donald Grove



Email Contact: dgrove@nuclearrecruiters.com



Website: http://www.nuclearrecruiters.com/



18412 Hickory St. Gardner, KS 66030



913-605-1055