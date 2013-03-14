New Book, "the Print Broker Blueprint," Reveals Secrets of Printing Industry Expert Brett Adams

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Every business no matter its size will, on occasion, have a need for printing. But not every printing company offers the range of printing services a business or private customer might need. From basic office stationery to business cards, pens, coffee mugs and everything imaginable in between, no one printing press operator can specialize in all types of printing. Enter the need for a printing broker, and business savvy entrepreneurs have the opportunity to capitalize on a profitable printing niche. Brett Adam’s new book, “The Print Broker Blueprint,” “Your Complete A to Z Guide to becoming a Successful Print Broker,” provides an in-depth look at the ins and outs of the printing broker industry. “The Print Broker Blueprint” is available for immediate purchase on PrintBrokerBook.com, Amazon.com and through a variety of nationwide booksellers.



In an online review of the book, one reader writes, “Finally, someone has published information on how to get started as a print broker. Brett Adams has done a fantastic job of explaining the print broker business and how to get started as a print broker immediately.”



Adams explains the ease with which one can start a printing broker business with candor and clarity. Unlike a printing press operator, print brokers offer services beyond that of traditional brick-and-mortar printing shops. Acting as the go-between for those with printing needs and those who provide printing services, a typical transaction might include locating and delivering hard-to-find services such as the printing of novelty advertising materials or even embroidered baseball hats.



“As a print broker, you are not tied down to any one type of print job,” says Adams. “This freedom allows you to constantly be on the lookout for any type of printing job since you have connections with many different types of printers.”



Adams helps entrepreneurs make and execute the decision to become a print broker easy with a straightforward, uncomplicated and conversational writing style. He walks readers through the fundamentals of how to be a print broker and start a business with little or no startup and overhead costs, including pricey equipment and supplies. “The Print Broker Blueprint” also offers tangible advice on how related industries (e.g., graphic arts) or struggling printing businesses can gain access to additional sources of revenue.



“Customers appreciate the fact that they will no longer need to visit many commercial printers and engage them face to face with hopes of getting the best deals,” Adams continues. “A print broker eliminates this costly and time-consuming step, oftentimes creating a repeat-customer relationship for many years.”



To learn more about becoming a print broker, purchase copies of “The Print Broker Blueprint” on PrintBrokerBook.com or Amazon.com.



About Brett Adams

Brett Adams is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, coach and trainer to other print brokers. Known internationally as “The Print Broker,” he is the go-to resource for smart, effective strategies for becoming a successful print broker.



Media Contact:

Brett Adams, Author

“The Print Broker Blueprint: Your Complete A to Z Guide to Becoming a Successful Print Broker”

E-mail: contact@PrintBrokerBook.com

Phone Number: (786) 361-7320