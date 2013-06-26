New Book Unveils Crucial Leadership Skills from Renowned Leadership Experts

Alto, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Every one of us is a leader. The truth is leaders are not defined by their titles. They are defined by their ability to encourage and influence those around them to reach their highest potential.



Now you can share your story and expand your influence as a contributor to Ready, Aim, Influence!, an important, new book in the bestselling series from Experts Insights Publishing. The book works as an essential guide that unveils crucial leadership skills from renowned leadership experts.



This book contains eye-opening interviews from powerful influencers like the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, best-selling author and leadership expert Marshall Goldsmith, top speaker and featured in ABC's hit TV Show, Secret Millionaire James Malinchak, and million dollar marketing coach Kendall SummerHawk.



Join these experts as their freely share their incredible, individual stories that will empower and encourage readers to achieve their dreams and lead others to do the same.



Ready, Aim, Influence! is an essential guide that shows readers exactly how to free themselves from fear, step out of their comfort zone and find the amazing leader within.



Readers will discover how to dissolve limiting beliefs and see the world with new eyes so they can finally step up and take the opportunity to inspire the people whose lives they touch.



Contact Name: Viki Winterton

Contact Phone: 704-966-6647

Contact Email: viki@getei.com

Web Site: http://expertinsightspublishing.com/RAIJM.html