New Book Urges Readers to Tackle Their Bucket List and Unleash Their Full Potential

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The day after Elizabeth Stuart’s mother died, it suddenly hit her that she’d ignored to ask so many pertinent questions and that the opportunity was now lost. From her favorite childhood memory to her greatest fear, answers to these questions would now remain a thought-provoking mystery. However, Stuart’s biggest regret was not asking her mother what was on her ‘bucket list’, which is now serving as inspiration for a wholly-unique new book.



‘Bucket List: Inspirational DIY Guide for Classy Babes’ aims to bring women together to not only learn about each other and strengthen their love, but tackle a host of bucket list suggestions in the process. It’s the book Stuart wishes she had in her hands while her beloved mother was still alive.



Synopsis:



When it comes to your bucket list…you make the rules. Life is a canvas and you pick the colors! Classy Babes DIY guide features over 200 friendly bucket list suggestions that might just open up your mind and help you clear your heart on what you really want. Who says the best things in life need to be over-the-top? Most of the best experiences in life are simple and easily attainable, yet we take them for granted. - Cooking a meal from vegetables you've grown, preserving a flower, writing a letter, buying coffee for a stranger...all of these tiny things can make a day better, if we just take the time to seize it! Real life-changing experiences always start from within…so go ahead and get started with your bucket list! Live in the context of infinite possibilities.



“The reality is that, in this day and age, we’re all so caught up in ‘life’ that we fail to see the simple yet rewarding opportunities directly in front of us,” says Stuart. “The biggest opportunity I missed was asking my mother those basic yet powerful questions that would have allowed me to know her better. I’ve always wondered what may have been on her bucket list, and this book brought me one step closer to it. I hope it brings other women and their loved ones together so that no questions are left unanswered.”



“Putting a bucket list together isn’t easy – which is why this ready-made list is now available for the taking. With over two hundred ideas, there’s plenty of choices to suit all tastes. However, the suggestions are secondary to the quality time and conversation each activity will inspire. The real goal here is to get women talking, laughing and learning.”



The book is laid out in a casual yet engaging format, with pages to create notes and list the completion date of each activity. Suggestions include everything from giving up a vice and going on a night hike, right through to attending a renaissance fair and even making spaghetti noodles from scratch.



“We must live in the context of infinite possibilities. I have compiled a list for my readers made up of activities I would have been honored to complete with my own mother or best friend. Every household needs a copy of this book – and no relationship deserves to be without an opportunity to learn about each other while there is still time left,” Stuart adds.



‘Bucket List: Inspirational DIY Guide for Classy Babes’ is available now: http://bit.ly/classybabesDIYbucketlist.



For more information, visit the author’s blog: http://classybabesdiy.blogspot.com and website: http://www.classybabesdiy.com.



About Elizabeth Stuart

Elizabeth Stuart is an artist, strategist, designer, content creator, creative thinker, author, illustrator, spokesmodel, mother, entrepreneur, (Mompreneur), optimist, and believer in good things.