New Book Uses Author's Powerful Life Story to Generate Comfort & Understanding for Bipolar Sufferers

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- While over four million people in North America endure the detriment of Bipolar Disorder and related mental illness, their behaviour and suffering is mostly misunderstood by the general public, caregivers and even medical professionals. Hoping to expose the warts-and-all reality of life in a sufferer’s shoes, Canada’s Leif Gregersen announces a compelling new memoir.



‘Through The Withering Storm’ throws out all misconceptions about Bipolar Disorder and Manic Depression, replacing them with a brutally honest account of life with mental illness.



Synopsis:



What happens when our most complicated organ fails us? Is it possible that a genetic illness can turn a hardworking, overachieving teenager into a monster shunned by family and friends? What does it take to recover from a serious mental disorder? What kinds of places are left when a person's mind, whether they are young or old, rich or poor, has failed them?



Journey with Leif Gregersen as he pushes himself to excel in sports, work, school, flying, reading and even writing as he is thrown back again and again into a cold and violent place without even understanding what brought him there or that there was anything wrong in the first place.



Read about sub-human conditions and sub-human treatments and a young man with no desire to stop trying, even when all is seemingly lost.



As the author explains, his goals for the book stretch farther than simply sharing his story.



“I feel this book has the ability to reach out to those who have illnesses and their caregivers and give understanding and comfort to them. Psychiatry has advanced in many ways, but the stigma around mental illness is still as bad as ever,” says Gregersen – living proof that mental illness is no bar to achievement.



Continuing, “As more books like this come out, more people will seek treatment rather than suffer in silence. I was once locked in my own world and refusing treatment due to personal denial. I’m now living a refreshed and new life; I haven’t been hospitalized in twelve years.”



Gregersen’s darkest moments saw him kicked out of the only home he knew by his Father and even threatened with trespassing charges if he ever returned.



“This kind of treatment changes your life forever, especially when you can’t help the illness causing your behaviour. I want my book to become a catalyst for a more understanding world,” Gregersen adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Richard Van Camp said, “I believe this book will shine a lot of light into mental illness for family members, spouses, caregivers and for those grappling with mental illness themselves. This is a story of hope and Leif's story is proof that with the right support and medication (if need be) the best is yet to come.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Through The Withering Storm’ is available now: http://amzn.to/175sWJs



About the Author: The author is from Edmonton, Alberta.