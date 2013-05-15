New Book 'Why Is God So Mad at Me?' - Teenagers, Grandparents & Students Are Sharing This Book That Answers Life's Important Questions by Author Pat Schatzline

Trussville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Many testimonials have been pouring in since launch of Pat's new book 'Why is God so Mad at Me' - offering healing, help and hope for hurting seekers young and old. Pat Schatzline speaks hundreds of times each year and the message of hope he brings is being shared by hundreds of readers, followers and fans across social media and the Internet.



In a busy world with broken homes, hurting teenagers, drug addiction, alcohol and suicide, many young people grow up feeling unwanted, hurt and angry. Teenagers and adults have been finding healing, help and hope in Pat Schatzline's new book.



Using his own experiences as a guide, author Pat Schatzline takes a look at the ways that God’s love appears in our lives.Drawing on his years as a Youth Pastor ministering to hurting teens, Schatzline leads us on a journey of healing, hope and redemption. The author uses quotes from scripture to support his view, providing many different examples of God’s love in the pages of the Bible.



Having faced and answered these difficult questions many times in his history, Schatzline’s experience and attention to the word of God proves to be a valuable teacher for any reader looking for a light on their path through life. His book tour, which began in November will and conclude in August of 2013, Schatzline is prepared to not only answer these questions on the page, but also in person.



About Pat Schatzline

In 1997, Pat and his wife, Karen, co-founded Mercy Seat Ministries. Since then, they have ministered to over two million people in their travels around the world. He and Karen also founded the Forerunner School of ministry in 2001, and have since helped to launch many more sites. Along with traveling the world as evangelists, Pat and Karen enjoy playing games, working out, watching movies, and spending time with their friends and family.



Follow more of Why is God so Mad at Me? on Twitter [@godsnotmadatyou



Pat Schatzline at http://www.patschatzline.com