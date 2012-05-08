A New Thriller by Brad Lewis Explores Ancient Conspiracies & International Murder

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- "The Bloomingdale Code" (ASIN: B007YVXIMA), by Brad Lewis, takes the reader on a monster of a page-turning suspense ride, surrounded by a web of intrigue.



"What if ancient organizations could compromise our own government?" asked author Brad Lewis. "Iran has more than its share of folklore and fact."



Some of the themes featured in “The Bloomingdale Code” include:

Is ricin poisoning a threat to U.S. citizens?

Is there still a secret society of doctors dictating global politics?

Could their history be traced to modern Iran?

What of the evil pentagram and its medical meaning?

How is freemasonry linked to Pythagoras?

The Pythagoreans were a secret society who were vegetarians and ate unleavened bread.

Why is there a pentagram on George Washington’s Masonic apron?



Brad Lewis is a novelist, biographer, playwright and former actor. As an oral surgeon, he practiced in both New York and Beverly Hills. He has personally/professionally known Henny Youngman, Louise Nevelson, Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Nixon, Frank Sinatra, Willie Mays, Diane Keaton, Hugh Downs, Henry Mancini, Wayne Rodgers, Paul Sorvino, and Henry Kissinger. Lewis is co-author of "My Father, Uncle Miltie," the bestselling biography of fabled comedian Milton Berle, and author of “Hollywood’s Celebrity Gangster, the Incredible Life and Times of Mickey Cohen”, the notorious mobster who mingled with movie stars and politicians.



For more information visit http://www.BradleyLewis.com & http://www.BradleyLewis.org



Book Summary:

Title: The Bloomingdale Code by Brad Lewis



