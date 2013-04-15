St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Keep It Funky Publishing is pleased to announce the release of the contemporary romantic suspense novel Lifelong Love, the latest novel by Taz Will. When Treasure finds herself infatuated by the local drug dealer. She is about to learn the hard way what is means to have a crush on a man who runs the streets. But all he can offer her is friendship.



Over the years she is faced with violence and intimidation from the dealers many women. They always say that there are two sides to a story, and you won’t be left out in the cold as this powerful novel explores all the parties involved on how MD treasures life has effected them all.



“A St. Louis authors riveting semi-fictional tale of urban life in the cities Cochran Housing Projects and various parts of the city. Taz Will takes readers on an adventures ride throughout the life of the main characters.”



“Lifelong Love: When you know better, you do better., shows that the choices one makes in life will always have a consequence no matter if it’s good or bad. The characters evolve and own up to their life’s choices drawing the readers in their journey.”



Lifelong Love is available from all good book stores including Amazon and The Book Patch.



http://amzn.com/1939764017



http://www.thebookpatch.com/BookStoreDetails.aspx?BookID=16010&ID=e5d22129-faac-4c1b-a01a-2f024fc9ba30#.UV2Cuv2KuyU.email



About Taz Will

Taz Will born and raised in St. Louis, MO. She spent her younger years living in the infamous Cochran Garden Housing Projects. Her spouse passed away in 2005, they have one daughter that she loves and adores. She decided to put her story on paper after many years of thinking about just how much her life has changed since those exciting days in the Cochran. She wrote her first novel, Lifelong Love: When you know better, you do better. Taking a long memorable stroll down memory lane. She’s currently working on a series, be on the lookout for Just Another Day: Cochran Affair.