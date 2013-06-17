New Booking Agency Secures Two Dates for Artist Snoop Dogg

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group's "Celebrity Booking Agency Faction" have successfully secured two dates internationally for the artist known as "Snoop Dogg aka Snoop Lion". The concert dates will take place on Snoop's international tour on July 7th 2013 at the Istanbul Calling Festival, Istanbul, Turkey, and July 8th 2013 at the Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria. For more information on where to see Snoop Dogg live in concert please visit http://www.snoopdogg.com/tour/



