New Born Baby Gifts for Your Bundle of Joy at Babybenice.com

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Life as a new parent is extremely stressful and it requires a great deal of energy, even though the face of a new born will make parents think that they have achieved the world. A majority of parents will not be aware of the items needed by their bundle of joy, and for all those, Babybenice.com has come up with a special Baby Essentials Gift Basket. This online store offers different types of high quality gift baskets especially for infants and toddlers at reasonable prices. Shoppers can choose from a number of new born baby gifts and essential products listed at the Babybenice.com website. Purchasing necessary and unique baby gifts appears to be easy and hassle free at this online baby store.



The Baby Essentials Gift Basket is truly a nice gift for new moms and dads as it contains Stylish Diaper Clutch Bag, Infant Rattle, Halo SleepSack, Dr. Brown Pacifier, Organic Hooded Towel and Washcloth Set. Parents can now purchase all baby essentials without asking for suggestions/recommendations from friends and relatives or creating checklists as Babybenice.com provides all within a click away. This online store features different types of First Meals Gift Baskets, Foot Time Gift Baskets – 9 months+ and Baby Teething Gift Baskets along with some of the best baby shower gifts. Parents can also select from a number of good quality baby gifts for girls at Babybenice.com. The needs of all babies are similar as they only require clean, warm clothes, good care and tight sleep.



The website says, “Prepackaged, delivered and at your disposal, we ensure that all products offered are market tested and parent approved, if it’s not good enough for our family, we wouldn’t pass it along.”



Babybenice.com guarantees that all the listed and supplied baby products meet the standard quality set by the Consumer Products Safety Commission. New parents can browse through this online store for finding the best items suitable for their babies. A wide range of baby gifts for boys are also made available to customers at competitive prices. Different online payment options are provided to shoppers by Babybenice.com, in order to place orders. All first orders will receive 10% off with the unique coupon code BABY 10.



To get more information about baby essentials online,



visit http://www.babybenice.com/Baby_essentials_gift_basket_p/babyessentials.htm



About Babybenice.com

Babybenice.com is a website uniquely designed and developed to offer a wide range of baby products and accessories. New parents can easily purchase all essentials suitable for their babies at cheap rates from this online store.



Media Contact



Babybenice.com

Address: 3420 Bristol St, 6th Floor

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Tel: (866) 852-7649

Email: info@babybenice.com

URL: http://www.babybenice.com/Baby_essentials_gift_basket_p/babyessentials.htm