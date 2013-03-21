New Boston University Marketplace for College Students Explorite Expands Social Marketplace to Include Boston University

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Explorite, an online social marketplace for college students in Massachusetts, has now expanded its services to include Boston University students. Students at Boston University can now use Explorite to buy, sell and trade goods and services to fellow students.



Adi Pellumbi, a computer science alumni from Salem State University, first launched the website in October 3rd 2012. Originally the website was only focused on meeting the needs of students at Salem State University.



Explorite exists for one simple reason only - helping students save money when they are looking to find college goods and services. We believe we can make this happen by concentrating on our college community,” said Pellumbi.



The website acts as a Boston University Marketplace for college students . The online social marketplace allows Boston University students to buy and trade a variety of goods and services, including notes, books and other goods. Additionally, students can use the free service to find carpools, roommates, apartments and jobs.



“College life is too busy to deal with iffy classifieds sites. Sites that are not completely free, remarkably simple, and safe enough - they're not worth your time,“ said Pellumbi.



Explorite sorts classified ads into five categories: books, housing, jobs, and events and miscellaneous. Students can search for textbooks by ISBN, title, author or keyword. Searches can be filtered further by additional tags: for sale, buying, swapping, free, rent, wanted, temp room, roommate and homework.



Listings stay active for 15 days, after which students can choose to relist the item. Students can also post messages, videos and photos and ask the community questions.



When exchanging items, it’s up to the students to decide price and payment method, and whether to meet in person or to ship the items. Explorite encourages all students to prioritize safety and to only meet in busy, public areas. The website also cautions students to utilize other safe buying practices, such as being cautious of underpriced items, not wiring money in advance and testing items before purchasing.



Full access is limited to college students, and in order to access all of the website’s features, students must sign up with their school email address.



Explorite is free to all users, and there are no fees for trading or buying items. The company does not receive a commission for any services. Explorite is currently only serving three select colleges in Massachusetts: Boston University, Northeastern University and Salem State University. The company plans to continue expanding its marketplace services to other college.



Explorite attending other colleges who are interested in bringing the online marketplace to their own school may contact addmyschool@explorite.com. Explorite is now also recruiting student representatives.



On the website, each student has their own profile where they can upload a profile picture and fill in information about their department, major, academic level and location. Students can also write a 300-word description for their profile.



Explorite is currently in open beta. Students are encouraged to send their feedback about the site to feedback@explorite.com . Feedback can also be sent by clicking on the “send feedback” button located on the right-hand side of Explorite’s website.



Boston University (commonly referred to as BU) is a private research university with two locations in Boston, Massachusetts. The university serves more than 33,000 students and offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in 250 fields of study. Boston University’s main campus is located along the Charles River.



About Explorite

Explorite is an online marketplace for college students. For more information on the new Boston University marketplace for college students please visit www.explorite.com



Company: Explorite LLC

Contact: Ted Bryant

Address:

60 Pleasant St

Boston Massachusetts 02110

Phone: 774-234-7472

Email: contact@explorite.com

Website: www.explorite.com