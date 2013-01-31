New Boutique Consulting Firm, Firebird International, to Launch Novel Speed-Funding Site for Russian Tech, New Media Start-Ups, Investors

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- New Boston and New-Yorked Based Consulting firm, Firebird International , Specializing in Market Entry, Investment, Licensing, and Branding Services for US, Russia, and C.I.S. tech and media companies, announced today the planned February launch of a B2B Speed-funding Program, labeled Firebird Speed, that will give qualified US investors a means to interact, via on-line scheduled events, with Russian and C.I.S.- based startups and established companies seeking expansion, a platform to interact personally with one another. The forum, for investors looking to source companies to invest in in Russia and the region, will provide 5 minute “dating”-like sessions, rotating between entrepreneurs and investors, giving investors, in between pitches, the means to rate the companies and pursue additional communication confidentially and securely via a separate “conferencing” room on the site. Firebird will provide investors all necessary information on the companies and help them to pursue the necessary due diligence needed to make investment decisions. Both investors and companies, before being allowed to participate, will need to go through a thorough registration process including extensive background checks. The site will also allow investors to see, attached to projects, commentary and advice from experts from analysts from Goldman Sachs, VTB, Troika Dialog, McKinsey, PwC, Bain, and other companies known for their local expertise.



The companies and investors will communicate based on assigned ID numbers, in place of direct phones and emails, although generalized info on the companies, and investors, when they enter the process of negotiating deals, will be fully accessible. Once an investor has received enough information that it feels ready to invest, it may assure for itself exclusivity by placing monies in a secure escrow account that will only be released upon its official approval. Firebird will take a percentage of the monies placed into escrow, regardless of the final decision, and open up all contact information, as well as helping the companies to perform the final due diligence required by the investors. Several on-line contracts, via software integrated through RightSignature.com, will also be signed between Firebird, the, Investor, and the Russian/C.I.S. company or project developer throughout the process so as to increase the comfort level of the investor and company. Finally, Firebird will help the investor receive all proper documentation needed to assure its legal status as a shareholder in the company.



Says Business Firebird Business Development Director Thomas Hanson, “On-line speed-dating itself is a new concept. On-line speed-funding is even more monumental. However, we feel investors, even very high worth investors, have long wanted to be able to participate, with certain confidentiality, in the exciting, booming Russia and C.I.S. tech markets, in a manner that provides maximum security, without having to deal with long and complicated processes. They want to personally know whom they are investing in and be able to invest when the valuation is at its lowest, have certain control over the company’s future development without exceeding their band-with, and receive a type of access to the markets and the smaller and mid-sized players that even many local accelerators and incubators have issues in obtaining.”



Speed-funding sessions will take place several times a month, with investors and companies allowed, after full verification and payment of symbolic registrations costs, to apply to participate. Both investors and companies will be given additional opportunity to received added-value services and request more intensive, targeted searches through becoming clients of Firebird and its permanent investors’ network. For member investors, Firebird will continue to follow the development of their investments over the course of elongated periods and translate all pertinent materials they will need along the way, as well as providing advice to both parties and facilitating face-to-face off-line meeting when the time is right.



If you are interested in getting email notifications or beginning the registration process for Firebird Speed, please write us at seed@firebirdinternational.com



