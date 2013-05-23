New Brand of Cave Tools Grill Brushes Ready to Flood the Market Just in Time for Summer

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The announcement of the new Cave Tools™ brand of Grill Brushes represents a venture into an entirely new market for parent company Hyacinth Marketing. When asked about this new venture, owner Michael O’Donnell said, “We are excited to make our mark in the grilling and barbecue industry with our own line of premium grill brushes.” He went on to add that, “We plan to differentiate ourselves by offering a bullet proof guarantee and the absolute best customer service.”



Just one of the ways Cave Tools is raising the bar is by giving every customer lifetime access to their video collection of grilling tips and tricks. These tips have been gathered from some of the most famous chefs and grill masters in the country and placed on the Cave Tools website in the special member’s only area.



Cave Tools grill brushes will initially be sold through Amazon only. Senior management decided that Amazon’s unique user experience would be the ideal medium to break into the market.



The Cave Tools grill brushes were designed from the start with end users in mind. Company product specialists read through hundreds of customer reviews before finally deciding to go with a T-brush design. This design is superior to the classic rectangle design because it can reach in between the cast iron or porcelain enameled grill grates and rods.



The brush also has a nice 21 inch long handle. One of the biggest complaints that the product specialists found was that normal grill brushes are too short. Short handled designs put the users hand too close to the heat source, which can result in burns and an overall uncomfortable experience. By recognizing this detail, the Cave Tools brush was created to be long enough so people could reach the back corners of the grill while keeping their hand a safe distance from the heat.



With summer quickly approaching, company representatives say they are very excited to get their product into the hands of grillers throughout the country.



Cave Tools creates premium stainless steel bristled grill brushes that are built to last. They stand behind all of their products by offering a no questions asked 30 day guarantee and they also provide all customers with access to their special members area full of grilling tips and tricks videos.



