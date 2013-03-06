New Brand of Menswear, Karl Lagerfeld, Is Now Available at Tessuti

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Tessuti, a UK-based menswear company, has just added a new brand of clothing to its already-impressive inventory. Karl Lagerfeld menswear is now available, and the selection includes a nice variety of short and long-sleeved shirts that are perfect for working in the office or relaxing on the weekend. The Karl Lagerfeld clothes are just part of the spring/summer new collections that are arriving daily at Tessuti.



Since the day the company opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers a wide selection of stylish and continental designer men’s clothing. Some of the first brands Tessuti offered included Giorgio Armani, Nino Cerruti and Gianni Versace. Over the years, Tessuti has more than quadrupled in size and now includes a large and attractive brick and mortar store as well as an easy-to-navigate website.



“Now Tessuti still continues to strive for the hottest labels ahead of the rest while showcasing the tried, tested and trusted labels which have helped us to where we are today,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the latest mens designer clothes can be found on the site, including flip flops, tees, polo shirts and shorts that are perfect for the upcoming warmer weather.



“A range of shirts are available for when light clothing is required during the summer months. T shirts and polo shirts are available in a range of colour and designs suitable for everyday wear. There is also a good selection of hoodies, jumpers and summer jackets which are suitable for summer evenings, festivals and when the sun shine isn't quite what we'd wished for.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Tessuti and browse through the wide selection of fashionable mens designer clothing is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can browse through the various departments and brands. Selecting the “New In” tab at the top of the home page will bring shoppers to the latest selections to come into the store, including the Karl Lagerfeld items.



For example, the Lagerfeld Double Collar long-sleeved shirt in beige is already a popular choice with shoppers. Priced at £105, which includes free delivery, the shirt features a regular fit, branded button fastening, stretch material, double collar, and branded double button cuffs.



The Lagerfeld Tipped Polo Shirt offers a sporty look with its piping on the shoulders, contrasting stripes on the cuffs and collar, ribbed cuffs and collar, and embroidered logo on the left sleeve. The shirt is currently £99.95 and also includes free delivery.



