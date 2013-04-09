New Breakthrough: The 3 Key Factors to Consider when Looking for Coventry Estate Agents

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- While there may not be any specific legal requirement to sell or buy a house through an estate agent, hiring the services of Coventry estate agents greatly increases the chances of getting the right price for a house despite the highly unpredictable real estate market. Unless one is living on a hot spot, chances are placing a "house for sale" sign on the front yard won't accomplish much. On the other hand, by getting a professional and experienced Coventry estate agent, one can have countless buyers calling on the phone quoting the right prices.



Still, it is important to note that not every estate agent in Coventry is as good as the next. It is ones sole responsibility to do their homework and find the best. How does one accomplish that? Well, for one the buyer or seller should never restrict themselves to a single estate agent. The wider the selection of estate agents, the better the chances of finding the best one. On the same line, one should focus on finding Coventry estate agents that specialize in his/her particular field of interest. This way, the buyer/seller gets to enjoy a profound sense of assurance knowing that selling houses is their estate agent's forte.



Moving on, how does one pay the estate agent? Coventry estate agents earn their income from commissions. Estate agents will charge the seller 1.5% as commission. Keeping in mind that they get to do all the dirty work, it is safe to conclude that the fee charged is indeed meager.



All in all, when buying or selling property through Coventry estate agents, one should;



1. Get a copy of the offer- Once the buyer or the seller has made an offer, the estate agent has the responsibility of sending a copy of the offer by mail to the other concerned party.



2. Keep records- A record of all the conversations that occurred amidst the selling or buying of property should be kept for reference. This is a form of proof or rather back up whenever a dispute arises.



3. Maintain regular contact- The buyer or seller should keep close contact with the estate agent to keep track on the progress of the agent.



Taking a look at the real estate market presently, one could almost assume that selling or buying property would be impossible; however with the services of reliable and experienced Coventry estate agents, it all gets easier.



