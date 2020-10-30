Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



This Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.



3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is regarded as the next industrial revolution in manufacturing, with high potential to provide cost-effective methods to achieve complex and customized medical parts and components, such as tissues, organs, orthopedic and cranial implants, dental prosthetics, and others. The demand for customized additive manufacturing is high as customized structures as more comfortable for patients. Moreover, patent expiration will lead to the end of monopolistic control of some companies over the market, making additive manufacturing products more competitive in the market, which will improve the quality of the product. These factors have helped the market grow.



Click Here to Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market 2019:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357648/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=18



The prominent players in the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market:



General Electric, 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC GMBH, regenHU, Allevi, Inc. and Others.



Key Market Trends: -



Polymers are Expected to Register a High Growth



Polymers and their composites are one of the most widely used additive manufacturing materials due to the vast potential for various applications in the healthcare. Polymer-based additive manufacturing has been used for decades in creating prosthetic limb parts as well as medical instruments. These polymers are also used to make plasters specifically for each patient that not only hold the structure to ensure healing but are also comfortable as they can be customized for each patient. This is done through the use of a machine that combines additive manufacturing with 3D scanning procedures capable of scanning a patient's limb and printing custom plasters in an incredibly short time.



Moreover, polymers are also used in crafting hearing aids, preparing models that can aid in diagnosis and preoperative planning and preparing models of organs or specific body parts that can be developed for practice purposes to demonstrate various sensitive surgical procedures such as osteotomies.



According to WHO 2019 report on "Deafness and hearing loss", There were 466 million people worldwide with hearing disability, and this number is expected to increase to over 900 million by 2050. Hence, as the number of cases of hearing disability increases the market is expected to increase in the future.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



United States and Canada are one of the largest markets for the North America region. Both countries spend huge amount towards its healthcare. With United States being one of the nations with high expenditure in healthcare (17.9% of GDP as per OECD). In the United States, the number of newborn babies with deafness or hearing problem was nearly 2500 in 2005. This number was found to have increased to more than 6300 in 2016. Moreover, according to the Population Reference Bureau of the United States, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. As the older population is more prone to hearing loss, the demand for hearing aid devices that are manufactured using Healthcare 3D Printing is expected to increase.



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on "Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market":



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357648/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=18



Finally, the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.