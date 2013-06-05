Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Payroll software developer Halfpricesoft.com is excited to work together with brand new business owners in offering them the updated new check writing options with EzPaycheck payroll software. Now, starting a business is even easier when customers have this usual headache of payroll processing under control.



This software saves customers time and money by allowing for their payroll software to double as a business check writer to print checks to vendors, employee reimbursement, or inventory stock for the business.



Now even more appealing to small businesses everywhere, EzPaycheck developers have updated the user interface with form level buttons, and are confident it will eliminate any extended learning curve. This way, the potential customers who may not have an accounting or computer background can download and put it to use without the usual hassle associated with payroll software.



“Many of our customers are new small business owners that have fewer than 30 people on staff and don’t have an accountant. We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants or payroll tax experts, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and effortlessly.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge said.



Potential customers can download ezPaycheck software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. The trial version also includes sample company database, so the new clients can start testing payroll function and miscellaneous check options immediately after installation.



Priced at $89 per installation ($59 for current 2012 customers), ezPaycheck 2013 is affordable for any small to medium size business. Even better, if there is more than one person doing payroll, Halfpricesoft.com now offers a network version starting at $179.00.



Payroll tax calculations can be complicated, but EzPaycheck payroll software for small firms is more straightforward and flexible than ever. ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2008, 2003, 2000 and Me.



The unique features include:



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.



Employers and HR managers that are searching for new ways to automate payroll tasks easily and efficiently can test-drive ezPaycheck payroll software by visiting:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.