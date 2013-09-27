New Butterfly Poetry Book Takes Flight, Raising Vital Funds for National Butterfly Center

Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- As one of the earth’s most beautiful and gracious inhabitants, butterflies have stunned humans for thousands of years with their miracle-like transformations. To celebrate their angelic and alluring ways, author Kristen Clark is delighted to announce a gorgeous new butterfly themed book.



’30 Classic and Vintage Poems About Butterflies’ is inspiring readers to don their wings, stick out their antennae and prepare to see the insect world like never before.



Synopsis:



Blending the brilliance and whimsy of classic poetry with the magic and mystery of nature’s winged-lovelies, this poetic collection includes enchanting compositions from Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Victor Hugo, Mary Darby Robinson, and D. H. Lawrence, just to name a few. With full-color butterfly photographs by the author, this charming collector’s item promises a tantalizing reading adventure for everyone… young and old.



110 fun-filled pages include:



- 30 classic and vintage poems about butterflies

- Full-color butterfly photographs

- Author’s poetry and butterfly picks with explanations

- Short biographies about the featured poets

- Thought-provoking and whimsical butterfly quotes



This tantalizing reading experience will be a treat for readers of all ages.



As the author explains, her book will also help butterflies directly.



“We’re donating a portion of all profits to the National Butterfly Center. Their great work involves butterfly conservation and scientific research, as well as educating children and adults from coast to coast. In terms of society, it appears funding butterfly research is sadly low on most people’s priority lists. Therefore, we see this is a vital fundraising vehicle,” says Clark.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is an inspiring book on an ethereal topic - the beauty and unique nature of butterflies. The anthology of poems is drawn from American, British, and French canons and are exhilarating. Many of the poems have the power and energy to transport the readers to a world of natural beauty and wonder. Readers who are fond of sonnets and the work of literary luminaries will be riveted by this collection. The anthology is beautifully illustrated and keeps in mind the visual need readers have in connecting the poems to the images,” says Jackie O’Neal for Readers’ Favorite.



David Toner was equally as impressed, adding, “This book is pleasant reminder of the joys of nature and of poetry. In our busy lives filled with the latest distractions, it is easy to lose touch with both. The infinite variety of butterflies and the many efforts to describe, and preserve their worlds, are nicely caught in the pages of this charming book. For some of us it may be a pleasant reminder on a winter day but for others it may be a gift that could be an introduction to lifelong fascinations.”



’30 Classic and Vintage Poems About Butterflies’ is available now: http://amzn.to/18YIkFL. It can also be purchased from Barnes & Noble and CreateSpace.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://allthingsbutterflies.com.



About Kristen Clark

Kristen Clark is an author, speaker, and photographer with a passion for capturing the beauty of Creation and celebrating a real Metamorphosis. She is the creator of AllThingsButterflies.com, designed to foster the education and interest of butterflies, and HisSideoftheLookingGlass.com, designed to help women develop confidence for increased personal success.



In her spare time, she embraces her love of poetry and literature, and enjoys life with her husband, Lawrence, and three cats. She lives in Houston, TX.