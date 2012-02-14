New Calculator Widgets Make Understanding Car Loans a Breeze at CarLoanCalculator.me

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- Buying a new car is one of the most important purchases most people will ever make. Perhaps it’s a car that needs to be reliable enough to get to work every day, or something with enough room to fit the whole family for an annual holiday. Whatever the qualities required in a vehicle, due to the significant cost it’s likely that most buyers will need the help of a car loan in order to drive away with the car of their dreams.



Like any kind of financial product, car loans can be a complicated proposition. Buyers want to be sure that they’re receiving the best value in their car loan and that the repayments will remain affordable now and into the future. Often, it’s difficult to tell the difference between a good deal and a bad one.



CarLoanCalculator.me has once again made it easy for consumers to make sense of their car finance. Not only have they released an update of their much-loved car loan calculator widget, the team behind one of the best online information sources for those considering car loan affordability have added two new tools to their arsenal; a lease widget and an affordability calculator widget. In this way, more and more people will have access to the tools pioneered by CarLoanCalculator.me as these popular widgets become fixtures on various websites across the internet.



“Each calculator is available as a Javascript widget that will work with any site, or a WordPress plugin that can be added to WordPress blogs without editing any code”, the website confirmed, enabling a whole host of sites dealing with the technical world of automotive finance to tap in to the expertise of the most exhaustive car loan calculator site active on the internet today.



With this new development, CarLoanCalculator.me has become a one-stop-shop for both for car buyers looking for the best value in financing their dream car and businesses looking to clarify their automotive finance options via easy to use calculator widgets. The flexibility of consumers having access to a set of car loan calculators, affordability calculators and the brand new lease widget mean that all possible car finance options can be better analysed and understood.



In providing car buyers access to straightforward calculator widgets that take the hard work out of understanding their loan, CarLoanCalculator.me has ensured that buying a new car remains a fantastic experience, meaning more people everywhere can walk away from their local dealership secure in the knowledge they’ve not only found their perfect car, they’ve also found their perfect car loan.



