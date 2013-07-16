New Call Recording Software Improves the Quality of Customer Service

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Today, more than ever before, providing a great customer service experience can mean the difference between a company that posts record profits year after year, and one that struggles to survive.



How to improve the quality of your customer service with call recording software (white paper).



If you don’t take care of your customer’s needs, you can be sure the competition will.



That’s because the growing influence of the Internet, social networks, and online peer reviews have combined to create a trust-based marketplace in which traditional marketing methods are largely ineffective, and positive word-of-mouth is the new kingmaker.



In the past, an all-out marketing blitz was often enough to cover a multitude of sins, including shoddy customer service.



Those days are over.



Only 19% of consumers trust direct mail, an astounding 73% trust recommendations from friends and family.



This white paper argues that call recording software is the ideal tool for improving the quality of your customer service because:

- It equips you to effectively train new employees in customer service best practices

- It ensures productive coaching sessions with your customer service representatives

- It empowers you to correct problems before they escalate



Excelling at customer service will give your company a serious edge over the competition, and will enable you to thrive in the trust-based marketplace.



To download this white paper, please visit Versadial.com



