New Camper Trailers and Tents at pmxaus.com.au

Canning Vale, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Investing in camper trailers is not easy as it requires proper planning to save money, time and effort. PMX PTY LTD has several years of experience in providing good quality, reliable and affordable camper trailers, tents and related accessories. The highly standardized trailers and related products offered by this company have already garnered many positive reviews from customers. In order to complement the wide range of camper trailers, PMX PTY LTD also stocks different types of camper tents, box trailers, ATV Quad bikes and dirt bikes. People from Australia can now start their expedition with reliable, safe and affordable luxury camper trailers and bikes.



The website pmxaus.com.au features PMX TrailMaster Hard Floor Off Road Camper Trailer Package, PMX TrailRanger Galvanized Camper Trailer Package, PMX Trailtrekker Off Road Camper Trailer Package, 14oz 23 ft Ripstop Canvas Camper Trailer Tent, 7 x 4 ft Tipper box trailer hotdip galvanized with RAMP, 8 x 5 ft Tipper box trailer with cage hotdip galvanized, fx 49 cc quad bike, Jaguar 500 cc 4WD 4 stroke farm quad bike with water, Shark 110 cc quad bike, Sm 150 cc bigfoot, xk90 cc semi auto and much more. Potential customers are ensured a new and improved online shopping experience with PMX PTY LTD. Experienced riders can choose from a wide range of quad bikes and accessories in accordance with the requirements from this online store. The price, description, specification and other features of the listed products are also available from the website.



The website says, “Our selection of camper trailers online includes some of the most durable, high quality camping equipment that is available for purchase in Australia, we know that you want to be able to venture out and around the country, without having to spend a lot of money.”



PMX PTY LTD guarantees that all camper trailers offered to customers are manufactured by using the highest quality materials for the purpose of surviving the harsh landscapes and roads of Australia. In addition, the team framing innovative and creative designs as well as craftsmanship offers years of trusted service facilities. Service seekers can browse through a wide range of equipment listed at pmxaus.com.au before making the final purchase decision.



Get ready to explore the wildness and tenderness of Australian off roads through camping supplies and equipment provided by PMX PTY LTD. To get more information about camper trailers, visit http://www.pmxaus.com.au



About PMX PTY LTD

PMX PTY LTD offers a wide range of camper trailers, tents, box trailers, dirt bikes and quad bikes online to customers. People can purchase durable, reliable, affordable and good quality equipment and accessories from the pmxaus.com.au online store.



Media Contact

PMX PTY LTD

Contact: Media relations

Address: 196 BANNISTER RD, CANNING VALE, WA

Australia 6155

Tel: 08 61616494

Email: infome@pmxaus.com.au

URL: http://www.pmxaus.com.au