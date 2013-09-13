New Canadian Electronic Cigarette Website, pocketvapes.com, Sells Dune Cigs at the Best Prices

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- PocketVapes carries all of the most popular brands, including Dune Cigs. Dune offers a huge variety of flavors, including Vanilla, Cherry, Coffee, Cinnamon and Menthol, in both disposable and in cartomizer refills.



“We are proud to offer Dune Cigs. With all of the awesome flavors, that actually taste like they are supposed to, Dune is one of the best brands available. The quality is second to none, so we are always proud to ship out a Dune Cigs product.” – Daniel Stevenson, Founder, PocketVapes.com



Pocket Vapes is Canada’s newest and most popular electronic cigarette distributor. By offering a large variety and purchasing in large quantities, Pocket Vapes is able to sell Dune Cigs at a lower price, while still offering the great quality and service that their clients have learned to expect.



“Dune is a company that understands Electronic Cigarettes, because we have a passion for what we do. Our goal isn’t to just provide average E-Cigarettes, but to improve, enhance and enrich the overall Vaping experience.” – from the Dune website.



Pocket Vapes is a dream to help provide Canadians with quality electronic cigarettes at a cost that will not break the bank. They have many of the top brands that can be found and dominate the industry in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Daniel Stevenson at 800-819-9767 or email at contact@pocketvapes.com.



Contact: Daniel Stevenson



Telephone: 800-819-9767



Email: contact@pocketvapes.com



Website: http://www.pocketvapes.com