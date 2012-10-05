New Canadian Mobile Marketing Tools and Training Resource

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Many businesses are using mobile marketing strategies to get and stay ahead of the competition, even in a tight economy. Mobile phone marketing has proven to be a cost-effective means of contacting and engaging today's on-the-go consumers. In spite of positive reviews, small businesses have taken longer to join the move to mobile marketing. This is due in part to smaller marketing budgets and a lack of knowledge about how to begin an effective mobile marketing campaign.



This is where http://OntarioMobileMarketing.com come in. This is an online resource aimed at helping small business owners in the Ontario Canada area discover the power and potential of mobile phone marketing. Included in this informative site are marketing tools and software for mobile app development, mobile website design, and bulk SMS messaging. A mobile marketing blog featured at the site gives readers insights and valuable tips on everything mobile marketing related.



There is also a free mobile marketing training course that teaches Canada small business owners how to begin a winning mobile strategy. Learn the tips and tricks used by large mobile marketing companies. Small business owners can learn about mobile marketing software, get ideas for engaging mobile marketing campaigns, and gain the tools needed to manage a mobile marketing strategy that will attract more customers and increase revenue.



This free mobile marketing training has been put together to assist a variety of businesses in the development of a comprehensive mobile marketing strategy and take their marketing plan to the next level. Topics covered in this free training include:



- Restaurant mobile marketing

- Retail mobile marketing

- Salon and Spa mobile marketing

- Real Estate mobile marketing

- Bar and Nightclub mobile marketing

- Nonprofit mobile marketing

- Healthcare mobile marketing

- School and University mobile marketing

- Religious mobile marketing



Michael Armstrong, himself a small business owner, understands the frustrations that small business owners have experienced with mobile marketing. He founded Ontario Mobile Marketing and created the free mobile phone marketing video training course in order to help small business owners understand mobile marketing, mobile apps, mobile websites and text message marketing. Mobile marketing can be a confusing topic, but Mr. Armstrong intends to remove the confusion and make mobile marketing something any small business owner can use effectively.



