New Canadian Trade Agreement Assists Trilogiq Canada Growth Prospects

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Recently, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European Commission president Jose Manual Barroso announced that Canada and the European Union have signed a deal to open markets and drop nearly all import taxes on everything from food to cars, a deal that Harper called "a historic win for Canada."



Russell Fedun, Sales Engineer and Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq Canada, commented, “The new Canadian Trade agreement is an important part of growth and significance for Canadian manufacturers. The Canadian government is making it easier to expansion of Canadian goods worldwide. Trilogiq Canada is delighted to support our Canadian customers who are likely to see great expansion as a direct result of this new trade agreement.”



Fedun shared his excitement about Trilogiq Canada and noted the company expansion was due to an increase in manufacturing distribution centers and quickly expanding Canadian customer-base. Trilogiq Canada Corporation was established as a subsidiary of Trilogiq USA.



Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA commented, “Trilogiq has many great customers in Canada that will benefit from this local sales support based in the greater Toronto area. Fedun’s twenty years of International Sales and Project management experience in the Material Handling Industry, makes him a welcomed addition to the Trilogiq team of specialists. The company is seeing significant opportunities to present full product offering to companies interested in improving material flow in a lean manufacturing environment.”



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430