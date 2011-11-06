ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2011 -- It is said by a consortium of major automaker and mobile phone manufactures that a new connectivity standard between mobile phones and cars, ahead of the opening of this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show, which is expected to be dominated by technology.



The new MirrorLink mark, the unveiled September 12 is designed as a universal standard for connecting handsets to car infotainment systems, offering consumers a simple way to get online while in their cars.



The first products using Mirrorlink will be unveiled in Germany this week at the Frankfurt Motor Show, said by consortium in a statement. There are 60% brands of the world’s automotive market behind the standard, including General Motors, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Daimler, Citroen, Toyota, Peugeot and Volkswagen. But Ford does not appear to be a member of the consortium.



The car connectivity consortium Mika Rytkonen said it would permit the industry to work together to offer “an optimal user experiences for accessing content while in the car”. This is very useful when you are in trip. The future of the group and the MirrorLink standard will be discussed at the Car Connectivity Consortium Summit.



This new car technology standard could make life easier for connected drivers.



And Nokia announced car mode an application designed for the in-car use of Nokia smartphones. It could simplified access to Nokia Drive, CIVIC navigation music and voice calling functionality. It is sure that some other mobile manufactures would follow the way.



Besides this, a good car gps navigation system could assistance, too. At present, the car gps navigation system has more features, including dvd player, Bluetooth, radio, steering wheel control, built-in TV and so on. They always come with high definition display screen, supporting ipod, auto rearview camera. Install a map software in your multifunctional car dvd gps player. And then it could navigate you. What’s more? galaxy gps You could listen to the radio or to some music when it is navigating.



So it could not only help you to navigate if you are lost or if you want to find the shortest way, but also can bring you some fun when you are in a long and boring journey. Here is a website about the car dvd gps player, autodvdgps.com, you could find that there are many kinds of car dvd gps players, with different features. They are classified by the car brand and model. And you could see all the details and pictures of the product on the product detail page. city gps Autodvdgps is the best online car dvd gps player shop in China. It has the best quality, price, service, as well as fast shipping. Qualir is working on developing the best car electronics and making drivers easy to drive.