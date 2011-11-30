New Car Wash Equipment from Daimer Supports the Longest Hoses

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a long-recognized online supplier of car wash equipment, detailed the new specifications for a pair of fuel-heated, electrically-powered, mobile car wash systems. The two new units – the Super Max™ 12800 and Super Max™ 12820 – are expected feature enhanced mobility, wet steam cleaning and support for the longest hoses sold by Daimer®.



"The Super Max™ 12000 car wash equipment has been manufactured to be easy to maneuver and portable enough to handle the most challenging vehicle cleaning jobs," explained Daimer.com’s gas and fuel media rep Matthew Baratta. "The portable auto detailing machines provide electrical powering options plus varied pressure levels to satisfy the needs of a range of car cleaning professionals."



Car Wash Equipment with the Works



Daimer®'s new car wash equipment offers flow rates and wet steam pressure levels designed to handle dirt and much more on cars, trucks and other vehicles. Both machines will be powered by electrical motors. The mobile car detailing machines come mounted on industrial wheels and support a trailer mounting option. The two systems can be purchased with optional multiple-gun support for simultaneous users.



The car wash equipment will also include Daimer®’s unique long hose design that allows for the use of maximum length hoses that can approach 300 feet in length. The advanced hose support maintains consistent, useable pressure across the entire length of the hose.



The Super Max™ 12800 car wash equipment is powered by a 1.5 HP motor. The 12800 has also been engineered to reach approximately 1000 psi and yield water flows of 2.0 GPM. The 12820 is powered by a 3.0 HP motor. The Super Max™ 12820 will achieve a pressure level of nearly 1500 psi and support water flows of 3.0 GPM. The water pumping systems for both machines are direct drive and guaranteed by Daimer® for at least 5 years.



For information about Daimer®'s other car wash equipment for auto detailing business owners, mobile auto detailing systems, portable steam cleaners or mobile car wash products, visit www.daimer.com/auto-detailing or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



