New Carpet Cleaning Machines from Daimer Support Larger Cleaning Radius

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, an established new world equipment supplier for cleaning contractors, has now offered a longer hose system with its best selling XPH-5800TU upholstery carpet cleaning machines. The longer hoses, which are approximately 25% longer than the hoses previously offered with these units, is designed to provide a larger radius and reach for complex applications, including auto detailing and upholstery/furniture cleaning, in offices and homes.



"These longer hose systems provide an opportunity for customers to save time and effort by working far from the base pressure unit and without having to reposition it each time they move," expounded carpet cleaning machines representative at Daimer.com, Matthew Baratta. "Each XTreme Power® XPH-5800TU has recently received a more powerful pump unit, which means the units are already more powerful than many competing systems designed for car wash and business applications."



Small Canister Carpet Cleaning Machines



The 5800TU line offers heated performance for cleaning stains and dirt in auto detailing and standard upholstery applications. The units consist of a compact canister housing, a hose and a compact-sized, powered cleaning head.



The pump canister systems were recently upgraded to provide rated pressure levels of nearly 170 psi. Now, Daimer® has enhanced these upholstery carpet cleaning machines with long hose systems rated for 25 feet, or approximately 25 percent more length than the 20 foot hose systems previously offered. The result is an enhanced cleaning radius, the distance from machine to cleaning head that now measures nearly 2000 feet.



Other popular capabilities of these carpet cleaning machines remains pretty much unchanged. The in-tank heating components still allow the systems to heat to nearly 150ºF very quickly. Commercial-sized, on-board storage facilities are still sized at 4.5 gallons for solutions and 4 gallons for waste recovery.



The new carpet cleaning machines are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaners, carpet cleaning equipment, carpet shampooer systems or other rug cleaners, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



