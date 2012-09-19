New Cash Back Rewards Website Launched

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- According to Forrester Research Inc., online shoppers spent more than $202 billion dollars in 2011. They estimate that amount will increase to $226 billion dollars in 2012. PandaCashBack.com recently launched to help the growing number of online shoppers get cash back rewards on many commonly made online purchases. Users who click through to well-known merchants via the PandaCashBack.com website will accrue cash rebates each time they make a purchase. There are no special codes to enter for the cash back rewards and users may still use coupons in addition to getting cash back.



“Most cashback websites give users a rebate between 1 to 50 percent. At PandaCashBack.com we give our users up to 75 percent cash back, depending on the seller,” explained John Smith, owner of the PandaCashBack.com website. “For instance, we offer 75 percent cash back from a popular online dating service. There’s a 12 percent cash back offer for a baby gifts website. And users can get a flat $20 cash back from a well-known electronics store. We work with a network of reputable websites… sites that consumers are already familiar with.”



In situations where users accumulate more than $15 cash back in a single transaction or a series of transactions, PandaCashBack.com will automatically send a PayPal payment for the designated amount the following payday. According to Smith, “This means if a user takes advantage of the $20 cash back deal from the electronics store listed on our site, they can be assured they’ll receive that $20 payment via PayPal.”



Users will also have the chance to read store reviews left by previous buyers. Online stores can be rated according to customer service, ease of delivery and pricing.



“Although we only work with top online stores, we still wanted a rating system to give our customers an extra layer of comfort. Honestly, what’s well known to us may not be well known to everyone. With the reviews system in place, buyers can see valuable feedback from other users who have gone through PandaCashBack.com.”



To see all the stores that PandaCashBack.com works with, read reviews, or to sign up for their cashback rewards program, visit their site at (http://www.pandacashback.com/). There’s no fee to join the site and rewards can achieved immediately.



Contact Info:

Company: Panda Cashback LLC

Web: http://www.pandacashback.com

Phone : 313-444-8588

Location : Novi, MI

Email : admin@pandacashback.com