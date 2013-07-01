New Cash for Cars Houston Company Launches to Assist Houston Residents with Money Issues

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- JunkCarNational.com has officially expanded to include Cash For Cars Houston to their line of junk car removal services. As the latest national cash for junk cars company in Houston, JunkCarNational.com is ready to offer the most money for all vehicles including but not limited to passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans of all makes and models.



In addition to offering nationwide junk car removal services, JunkCarNational.com has also launched a new website that includes a page exclusively for their cash for cars Houston Texas service. The page can be accessed by visiting http://junkcarnational.com/cash-for-cars-houston-texas on the web.



In addition to paying a great deal for unwanted vehicles, the cash for cars Houston location also will offer complimentary towing so there will be no extra towing fees for removing the vehicle from your property. This is an important benefit for those who wish to sell a vehicle that isn't currently working.



To access the cash for cars Houston service, first a quote will have to be requested. This task can be accomplished by either calling 832-356-9478 or requested a quote online through the cash for cars Houston online quote request form available on the JunkCarNational website. After a quote has been requested and the offer accepted, JunkCarNational.com will work with the car seller to determine a time to bring a tow truck and cash for the automobile. When a time has been agreed upon, the next step is to accept the money at the scheduled time and sign over the car ownership to the cash for cars Houston company.



The total time it takes for the average vehicle is approximately 15 minutes over a 2 hour span. Considering it only takes about 1 minute for the phone call and about 14 minutes to deliver the cash and pick up the vehicle, it causes so little disruption to a daily schedule. Junk Car National is also able to work with a schedule to come by after work or before work so your schedule is not interrupted. This allows the entire process to not disrupt your life.



If you are interested in trying the cash for cars Texas junk car removal service, the number to call is 832-356-9478. We always provide no-obligation, free quotes for any vehicle. It never hurts to discover how much your vehicle is worth to our cash for cars Houston company.



