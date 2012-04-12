New Cash for Cars Website Offers Top Dollar for Used or Junk Cars, Free Vehicle Retrieval

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Many people consider their cars to be a part of the family. They have been with them through thick and thin; have transported them to job interviews, hospital visits, weddings, dance recitals and many of life’s other major events.



But unfortunately, cars do not last forever. And whether it was a car accident that did them in or they have simply stopped running, sometimes it can be hard to know what to do with used, junk or damaged cars.



What many people do not realize is they can earn substantial cash for junk cars.



Providing a “no-bull” attitude that gets people the most cash for cars fast, WeBuyYourUsedCars.com is a new website that buys wrecked and damaged vehicles from consumers for top dollar. With service to all 50 states, We Buy Your Used Cars features an easy-to-use online quote system that lets customers throughout the U.S. supply basic information, their VIN number and attach photos of their used or damaged cars. In many cases, within 24 hours, the WeBuyYourUsedCars.com will supply a quote and pick up the person’s vehicle, with check in hand.



There are numerous reasons why a person ends up having a damaged or junk car. Sometimes the owner has upgraded to a newer, better functioning car and other times their used car was simply too expensive to fix. Whatever the reason, getting cash for cars is an easy process with We Buy Your Used Cars.



“We don't care if your vehicle has a bad engine, has a huge dent, or runs perfectly we get you the money you need,” states the company.



And many times, the “we buy used cars” company can pick up a person’s vehicle the same day a quote is issued.



Whereas many other companies mail out checks that can take weeks for an owner to receive, We Buy Your Used Cars brings a check in the agreed upon amount the day they pick up a person’s old vehicle, no exceptions or excuses.



Additionally, the “we buy damaged cars” company accepts a multitude of different types of cars, from cargo vans and trucks to compact cars, new or old, damaged or completely unusable.



The best part is, there is no fee for using the We Buy Your Used Cars service. Car owners can simply provide their car’s details, location and photos, and the company with provide a no-obligation, free quote. Even vehicle pick-up is free.



For more information, or to receive a free cash for cars quote, visit http://www.WeBuyYourUsedCar.com



About We Buy Your Used Car

Recently launched, We Buy Your Used Car is part of the Capital JAC network of used car buyers. We Buy Your Used Car offers a fast and easy way to get the most cash for used or damaged cars without the headache of selling to a local dealer or individual.