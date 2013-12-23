New Catalog Gallery Software Aims to Revolutionize Online Shopping with in-Facebook Shop & Share

Winnipeg, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- A major change to online shopping is coming with revolutionary software from the Blu Stone media group. The company has launched a crowdfunding campaign at http://igg.me/at/CATALOGGallery to finish the programming and launch the software.



Called Catalog Gallery, the new software has been concept-tested and works, said Dan Sattel, vice president of sales and marketing.



“We’ve proof-tested this. It works. What we need to do now is bring the program to full development. That means making it compatible with the various platforms people use to get online. The final product will work on Mac, PC, Android, Windows phone and IOS,” he said.



The crowdfunding campaign at IndieGoGo seeks to raise $100,000 by mid-January. Mr. Saltel said this is a very achievable goal for the product being offered. The crowdfunding campaign offers incentives for various levels of support.



“If you visit the page and watch the short video, you’ll see how Catalog Gallery will make online shopping experiences a lot more fun. Because it lays on top of Facebook, you can shop and share with all your friends. You don’t have to worry about sending links, wondering if it will go through or downloading apps that may not be compatible with your devices,” he said.



The new program will provide access to a large number of online catalogs. As new catalogs come online and consumers want to use those, the software will be updated. Mr. Saltel said updates, especially for this kind of software, just have to happen.



“People love online shopping. We’re here to help them do that,” he said. “That’s the whole point. If there’s a company with an online catalog that people want to use, we provide fast and easy access through a Facebook overlay.”



The new software is browser-based, not Flash software.



“That’s just a decision we made because so many people don’t like Flash and do not have it. It has some security issues too. But everyone has a browser. The overlay makes it easy to operate. If you can get online, you can use Catalog Gallery,” he said.



For more information about online shopping with Catalog Gallery or how to support the IndieGoGo campaign, visit http://igg.me/at/CATALOGGallery.