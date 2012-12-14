New Century Software Announces Simultaneous Product Enhancements to Streamline Alignment Sheet Generation

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- New Century Software http://www.newcenturysoftware.com) announces the release of SheetCutter 8.0 and TemplateDesigner 8.0, industry leading tools for generating alignment sheets from a pipeline GIS implementation within an Esri ArcMap environment. The new release of these sister applications includes significant enhancements to the workflow that pipeline operators and engineering firms experience when generating alignment sheets from a pipeline GIS. During the pipeline planning and construction process, many companies need to generate sheets that can be used to acquire necessary permits. These sheets typically contain information about the pipeline and the features it is intersecting, such as roads, property boundaries, or waterways. SheetCutter 8.0 and TemplateDesigner 8.0 make this process easier.



With this release, users can dynamically create definition queries during sheet generation. These queries filter data from specified layers to control what SheetCutter displays and reports from sheet to sheet, thus giving the user more control over the output. SheetCutter also provides a consolidated Chart band that lets users select whether they want data displayed in line, point, or chart format. They can even dynamically generate elevation charts using raster or the USGS Query Web Service, or plot point pipeline features on the chart, such as plotting crossing on a profile chart, in the same Chart Band. The Save Settings feature brings tremendous value for those who are managing many SheetCutter projects.



TemplateDesigner saves users valuable time by allowing users to create custom alignment sheet templates for use within SheetCutter. Improvements include a Table Summary band that summarizes pipe data in a tabular or "bill of material" format. A Band Manager panel allows users to quickly view the available band types and use them to create a mapping template. Users will also find the process of configuring data sources and editing symbology much quicker, thanks to the Table of Contents view.



Pipeline operators and engineering companies interested in learning about alignment sheet generation solutions from New Century Software are encouraged to attend our upcoming webinar, Implement an Enterprise Alignment Sheet Workflow on January 24, 2013. Visit our website for more information.



About New Century Software

New Century Software has been a mainstay in the Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry for over 18 years, providing leading Integrity Management solutions for pipeline operators. Our focus is on innovation which includes a market-driven approach to providing best in class products, professional services and consulting. Every project is approached with client objectives, industry trends, and compliance requirements in mind. The results are improved risk and asset management decisions that lead to a higher standard of safety and reliability.



Media Contact:

Victoria Skogman

New Century Software

info@newcenturysoftware.com

970-267-2000

Fort Collins, Colorado 80526

http://www.newcenturysoftware.com



About Esri

Since 1969, Esri has been giving customers around the world the power to think and plan geographically. The market leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, Esri software is used in more than 300,000 organizations worldwide including each of the 200 largest cities in the United States, most national governments, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri applications, running on more than one million desktops and thousands of web and enterprise servers, provide the backbone for the world’s mapping and spatial analysis. Esri is the only vendor that provides complete technical solutions for desktop, mobile, server, and Internet platforms.



