New Ceramic Tiles and Russian Market of Ceramic Tiles. Current Situation,Analysis,Share,Size and Forecast : MarketResearchRerports

New Market Research Report "Ceramic tiles and Russian market of ceramic tiles. Current situation and forecast" Has Been Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz's Reports Database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- "Subject of research:
RUSSIAN MARKET OF CERAMIC TILES
Goal of research:
EVALUATION OF THE MARKET AND FORECAST OF ITS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2012-2015
Regions of research:
RUSSIA AND REGIONS OF RF
Main blocks of research:
WORLD MARKET OF CERAMIC TILE
VOLUME OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET
TRENDS ON THE RUSSIAN MARKET OF CERAMIC TILE
STATE REGULATION OF CERAMIC TILE MARKET
THE LARGEST COMPANIES IN THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET
PRODUCTION OF CERAMIC TILE IN RUSSIA
LARGEST RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE PRODUCERS
ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE IMPORT
ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE EXPORT
PRODUCER PRICES FOR CERAMIC TILES IN RUSSIA
RETAIL PRICES FOR CERAMIC TILES IN RUSSIA
FORECAST OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET DEVELOPMENT
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ceramic-tiles-and-russian-market-of-ceramic-tiles-current-situation-and-forecast
Profiles are made for the following largest Russian enterprises:
VELOR» CJSC
STROYFARFOR» OJSC
NOGINSK PLANT OF CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS» LLC
ZKS» LLC
NEFRIT-KERAMIKA» OJSC
Information about the main enterprises’ production volume, financials of activity, balance sheet, profit and loss statements, cash flow statements, subsidiaries and some other information is also presented.
The sources of information, which are used in the research:
Federal State Statistics Service
The Ministry of Economic Development of RF
The Federal Customs Service
The Federal Tax Service
Industry experts’ estimates
Reports on retail sales
Data of the main players of the branch
Printed and electronic publications of the branch
The research contains 64 schedules, 41 diagrams, 63 tables and 1 scheme.
EXTRACTS FROM RESEARCH
VOLUME OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET
According to Intesco Research Group experts, the volume of the Russian ceramic tile market amounted to *** ths. m2 in 2011, that is by **,5% more than that of 2010.
Each Russian citizen accounted for ** m2 of ceramic tile in 2011. In comparison with the previous year the consumption growth amounted to ** m2/peop.
The market of ceramic tiles in Russia is largely provided by the *** production (**,8%). According to Intesco Research Group estimates, the share of *** products in physical terms amounted to not more than **,21% in 2011.?
PRODUCTION OF CERAMIC TILE IN RUSSIA
There is a tendency towards *** in the ceramic tile market. In 2011 the total production of all-type ceramic tile amounted to **,3 mln. m2, that is by **,8% more than that of 2010.
The *** federal district was the leading ceramic tile producer among the federal districts of FR in 2011, where **,9 mln. m2 of the construction material were produced. The *** FD ranked second. Its production of ceramic tile amounted to **,4 mln. m2.
The shares of the ** FD (by *,4%), the Southern FD (by **,1%), the ** FD (** %) *** in the structure of ceramic tile production for the period of 2009-2011. On the contrary, the share of the ** Region increased by **,4% for 3 years.
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/131494
ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE IMPORT
There has been a tendency towards *** in the dynamics of ceramic tile import volume since 2010. In 2010 the import volume ** by **% to **,5 ths. tons. In 2011 the import of ceramic tiles to Russia in physical terms amounted to **,2 ths. tons, that is by **% more than that of 2010.
is the largest ceramic tile supplying country to the Russian market. Its volume of import increased last by **,4%. *** ranked second in the import volume. *** production accounted for about ***% in the structure of imported ceramic tile in the Russian market.
The share of China amounted to ** in 2011%. ?
ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE EXPORT
There is a tendency towards *** in the dynamics of ceramic tile export. In 2010 the volume of the Russian export declined by **% and amounted to ***,5 ths. tons.
In 2011 **,1 ths. tons of ceramic tile were exported, that is by **% less than that of 2010.
*** accounted for the most part of the Russian ceramic tile export. In 2011 the material deliveries to it increased by **% amounted to **3 ths. tons. The largest importers are also *** and Kirghizia.
Gross proceeds of Russia from the sales of ceramic tile in the *** market of construction materials amounted to **% of the total cost of export in 2011. ** amounted to **% in the structure of export. The share of Azerbaijan accounted for **%.
*** in the Russian ceramic tile export is occupied by glazed ceramic tiles (**,2%). Unglazed ceramic tiles accounted for **,8%.
Related Report:
Russia: Ceramic Tiles and Stoneware Market. March 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/russia-ceramic-tiles-and-stoneware-market-march-2013
The report presents actual information about the ceramic tiles and stoneware market in Russia and its state as of March 2013.
The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the Russian ceramic tiles and stoneware market, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2012, and also, to build a forecast for the development of the industry in the medium term until 2017.
The Russian ceramic tiles and stoneware market is showing rapid growth. So, following the increase in consumption in 2012 (16%), the share of imported products has reached 36% of the total market. Russian exports also showed a positive trend (almost 2-fold increase in two years).
At the end of 2012 Russia produced 155.8 million square meters of ceramic tiles, an increase of 13%, compared to 2011, and 5% more than in 2008, which was the most successful year in terms of production before the crisis. The structure of production is dominated by floor tiles, which in 2012 occupied 56% in physical terms, and tiles for interior wall covering, holding a share of 42.5%. The share of facade tiles in the total production of ceramic tiles is negligible and amounted to 1.5% in 2012.
About MarketResearchReports.Biz
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/