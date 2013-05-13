New Ceramic Tiles and Russian Market of Ceramic Tiles. Current Situation,Analysis,Share,Size and Forecast : MarketResearchRerports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- "Subject of research:

RUSSIAN MARKET OF CERAMIC TILES



Goal of research:

EVALUATION OF THE MARKET AND FORECAST OF ITS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2012-2015



Regions of research:



RUSSIA AND REGIONS OF RF



Main blocks of research:



WORLD MARKET OF CERAMIC TILE

VOLUME OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET

TRENDS ON THE RUSSIAN MARKET OF CERAMIC TILE

STATE REGULATION OF CERAMIC TILE MARKET

THE LARGEST COMPANIES IN THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET

PRODUCTION OF CERAMIC TILE IN RUSSIA

LARGEST RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE PRODUCERS

ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE IMPORT

ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE EXPORT

PRODUCER PRICES FOR CERAMIC TILES IN RUSSIA

RETAIL PRICES FOR CERAMIC TILES IN RUSSIA

FORECAST OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET DEVELOPMENT



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ceramic-tiles-and-russian-market-of-ceramic-tiles-current-situation-and-forecast



Profiles are made for the following largest Russian enterprises:



VELOR» CJSC

STROYFARFOR» OJSC

NOGINSK PLANT OF CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS» LLC

ZKS» LLC

NEFRIT-KERAMIKA» OJSC



Information about the main enterprises’ production volume, financials of activity, balance sheet, profit and loss statements, cash flow statements, subsidiaries and some other information is also presented.



The sources of information, which are used in the research:



Federal State Statistics Service

The Ministry of Economic Development of RF

The Federal Customs Service

The Federal Tax Service

Industry experts’ estimates

Reports on retail sales

Data of the main players of the branch

Printed and electronic publications of the branch



The research contains 64 schedules, 41 diagrams, 63 tables and 1 scheme.



EXTRACTS FROM RESEARCH



VOLUME OF RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE MARKET

According to Intesco Research Group experts, the volume of the Russian ceramic tile market amounted to *** ths. m2 in 2011, that is by **,5% more than that of 2010.

Each Russian citizen accounted for ** m2 of ceramic tile in 2011. In comparison with the previous year the consumption growth amounted to ** m2/peop.

The market of ceramic tiles in Russia is largely provided by the *** production (**,8%). According to Intesco Research Group estimates, the share of *** products in physical terms amounted to not more than **,21% in 2011.?



PRODUCTION OF CERAMIC TILE IN RUSSIA

There is a tendency towards *** in the ceramic tile market. In 2011 the total production of all-type ceramic tile amounted to **,3 mln. m2, that is by **,8% more than that of 2010.

The *** federal district was the leading ceramic tile producer among the federal districts of FR in 2011, where **,9 mln. m2 of the construction material were produced. The *** FD ranked second. Its production of ceramic tile amounted to **,4 mln. m2.

The shares of the ** FD (by *,4%), the Southern FD (by **,1%), the ** FD (** %) *** in the structure of ceramic tile production for the period of 2009-2011. On the contrary, the share of the ** Region increased by **,4% for 3 years.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/131494



ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE IMPORT

There has been a tendency towards *** in the dynamics of ceramic tile import volume since 2010. In 2010 the import volume ** by **% to **,5 ths. tons. In 2011 the import of ceramic tiles to Russia in physical terms amounted to **,2 ths. tons, that is by **% more than that of 2010.

is the largest ceramic tile supplying country to the Russian market. Its volume of import increased last by **,4%. *** ranked second in the import volume. *** production accounted for about ***% in the structure of imported ceramic tile in the Russian market.

The share of China amounted to ** in 2011%. ?



ANALYSIS OF THE RUSSIAN CERAMIC TILE EXPORT

There is a tendency towards *** in the dynamics of ceramic tile export. In 2010 the volume of the Russian export declined by **% and amounted to ***,5 ths. tons.

In 2011 **,1 ths. tons of ceramic tile were exported, that is by **% less than that of 2010.

*** accounted for the most part of the Russian ceramic tile export. In 2011 the material deliveries to it increased by **% amounted to **3 ths. tons. The largest importers are also *** and Kirghizia.

Gross proceeds of Russia from the sales of ceramic tile in the *** market of construction materials amounted to **% of the total cost of export in 2011. ** amounted to **% in the structure of export. The share of Azerbaijan accounted for **%.

*** in the Russian ceramic tile export is occupied by glazed ceramic tiles (**,2%). Unglazed ceramic tiles accounted for **,8%.



Related Report:



Russia: Ceramic Tiles and Stoneware Market. March 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/russia-ceramic-tiles-and-stoneware-market-march-2013



The report presents actual information about the ceramic tiles and stoneware market in Russia and its state as of March 2013.



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the Russian ceramic tiles and stoneware market, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2012, and also, to build a forecast for the development of the industry in the medium term until 2017.



The Russian ceramic tiles and stoneware market is showing rapid growth. So, following the increase in consumption in 2012 (16%), the share of imported products has reached 36% of the total market. Russian exports also showed a positive trend (almost 2-fold increase in two years).



At the end of 2012 Russia produced 155.8 million square meters of ceramic tiles, an increase of 13%, compared to 2011, and 5% more than in 2008, which was the most successful year in terms of production before the crisis. The structure of production is dominated by floor tiles, which in 2012 occupied 56% in physical terms, and tiles for interior wall covering, holding a share of 42.5%. The share of facade tiles in the total production of ceramic tiles is negligible and amounted to 1.5% in 2012.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/