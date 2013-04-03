New CeramiCore Technology Recently Introduced by Trotec Laser Inc.

Ypsilanti, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Achieve better engraving quality & energy efficiency with Ceramic Laser Source with the groundbreaking CeramiCore® technology, Trotec is setting new standards again.



100% Ceramic

Trotec lasers have now built in a new CO2 laser source from the US-based manufacturer Iradion Laser, Inc. The unique, innovational and patented laser source system stands for longevity, high quality and dependability. The resonator body where the laser radiation is generated is made of 100% ceramic.



Perfect body

Traditionally, all-metal or glass laser sources are used for laser processing. With the CeramiCore technology the laser source system is completely redefined. Compared to all-metal or glass laser sources, the ceramic design has tremendous advantages: Ceramic lasers have no aluminum sealings or welds which leak from time to time. Two ceramic half shells are fused together to form the resonator during manufacturing. The ceramic resonator is fired at 800 degrees and the burning process effectively cleans the interior surface immaculately.



Furthermore, all of the optical elements and the electrodes are mounted on the outside of the resonator and the gas is excited through the ceramic body. This means that there are no interior metal surfaces that could damage the gas mixture's equilibrium. A pure gas composition and therefore longest lifetime is guaranteed.



Best engraving quality with fastest pulse speeds

For high speed engraving and marking different applications ceramic lasers are perfect because they can be operated at much greater pressures so you get faster pulse speeds. Laser owners benefit from the highest engraving and marking quality.



Also, the electronics' innovative architecture features a lower energy consumption. Benchmark tests show a reduction of up to 30%.



Smooth integration

The laser sources are optimized perfectly for Trotec lasers to get the best out of the new CeramiCore technology.



About Iradion

The US-based manufacturer of OEM laser sources has 15 years of experience in manufacturing and developing laser source technology. Initially developed for one of the world’s biggest defense and security corporations, Iradion’s laser source technology was designed to provide precision, stability and longevity in the harshest environments possible.



