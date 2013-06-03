New Charity Website and Hosting Provided by Raidhost.co.uk

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The new website, www.fun4all.org.uk provided by Raid host UK web hosting company. It is a part of the company’s objective to help charity’s and non-profit organizations. Fun 4 All is a non-profit organization that aims to protect the health and well being as of the unpaid care providers. Fun 4 All defines care providers as individuals that provide help and support other people without direct payment. Care providers that Fun 4 All cares about are people that provide support and help to a child, relative, partner, or to other people that cannon manage themselves due to disability, addictions, mental illness, as well as physical illness.



Raid host provided Fun 4 All a free website and hosting services so that the organization can continue their work and help more people. Fun 4 All has is ran by volunteers who have years of experience in running residential activities in UK, they organize workshops and indoor activities for more than 125 people with different abilities. The non-profit organization has also facilitated mini demonstrations and workshops including; Reflexology, Holistic Therapies, Tai-Chi, and variety if Arts and Crafts. These activities are provided by the members of the non-profit organization.



Donating the site is a part of the company’s objective to help Fun 4 All expand a successful operation in helping other people. Raid hostand Fun 4 All hope that through the update of the website more people will learn about them, their deeds, and they gain more members. If Fun 4 All get more members , they can seek out other suitable locations to provide more festivals and workshops to fellow individuals.



All interested individuals can visit www.fun4all.org.uk and help the organization. The website contains almost all the information that people need to know about Fun 4 All.



"When I first found out about Fun4all.org.uk a UK charity helping carers, I wanted to see how we could help ease the burden for them, we were able to do a full facelift on their website and provide them hosting. Calvin Robbins - Managing Director "



