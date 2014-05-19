New Cheltenham Business Networking Group to Launch 22 May

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Sterling Networks, a new business group which will meet fortnightly for networking over breakfast, will launch in Cheltenham on Friday 22 May at the Queen’s Hotel.



Around 20 business owners and senior executives have already signed up for the event, co-directed by the Sterling Integrity business shows team who run bi-annual, one-day business networking events in seven towns and cities from Cardiff to Birmingham.



The benefits of networking are proven and well-acknowledged. Members and guests meet on a regular basis to share their contacts, refer each other to potential clients and gain the support and expertise of like-minded professionals. Sterling Networks groups will meet at 06:45 am and finish by 08:30 am so the regular working day is unaffected.



The inaugural Sterling Networks meeting was held in Gloucester yesterday (8 May 2014) attended by 42 delegates.



Tracey Davis, co-director of Sterling Networks and of Sterling Integrity, is extremely pleased with how their new venture is already proving very popular: “To have 42 people at a launch meeting and already have 20 booked in for the inaugural Cheltenham meeting is beyond our already ambitious hopes,” she commented. “I understand that, even from the initial meeting, quite a lot of new contacts have been forged and at least 10 people have been introduced to potential new clients in the last 24 hours. Business networking, run properly, works extremely well. These regular, fortnightly meetings will be a natural extension to our one-day networking shows.”



About Sterling Networks

Tracey and her husband, Neil, worked on the launch with Phil Joseph, operations director of Sterling Networks and Rob Baxter of Gloucestershire-based graphic designers Red Admiral Design Associates.



A sensible cost and format

Sterling Networks is run on the basis that networking should be free from pressurised referring and at a reasonable cost to members. Yearly membership fees will be capped at £295 (no VAT) which is approximately half the price of similar networking groups. Members can also visit other Sterling Networks group meetings on an ad-hoc basis. Cheltenham members will currently be able to attend groups in Gloucester and, from 13 May, in Cardiff. Additional groups will quickly follow, particularly in cities and towns where Sterling Integrity events are already planned, including Oxford, Worcester, Birmingham, Bristol and Solihull.



Any business owner or professional who would like to visit a meeting, without obligation, should contact Phil Joseph on 01452 723999 or e-mail info@sterlingnetworks.co.uk.



The Queen’s Hotel is on The Promenade, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (GL50 1NN)