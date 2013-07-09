New Children's Book Depiction of Kazakhstan

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Another eccentric British artist, H Aitoro has decided to release his portrayal of Kazakhstan. This is not in the form of a satirical movie, as in the 2006 comedy by British comedian, Sacha Cohen but in the form of a children’s book. Should Kazakhstan be worried? Well, after Sacha Cohen’s distorted portrayal of Kazakhstan, I wouldn’t blame the Kazakhstan government and people to be somewhat apprehensive and concerned.



So is the new children’s book Amara Para Global Friendship vol 3 another potential Boratesque scandal for Kazakhstan? Well, no it is not. Yes, it has Kazakh characters in tradition clothing and yurts in the book, but is that sterotyping or a distortion of Kazakhstan’s official portrayal of this Central Asian country. No its not. Actually, this children’s book may be even better source of free publicity for Kazakhstan and its rich culture should it become a best seller. To add, it is actually a very positive representation of Kazakhstan and rather insightful for a children’s book.



Amara Para Global Friendship vol 3 may actually be the first children’s book in English to have a section devoted to the Kazakh language and asprcts of Kazakh culture. I do wonder whether the author is a children’s tour guide or travel writer as the book seems to act as a cute children’s rough guide to Kazakhstan, with its description of places to visit, information about the country and people. With so little information in English books about Kazakhstan, its people and culture its actually quite refreshing to see something like this available for children.



So you may be asking; is this book actually worth the read? Will your children enjoy it. Well, I have to say yes. My children loved the book. The book is attractive. The many beautiful and colorful pictures grab the attention of young children. The style is simple on the idea but yet not lacking in necessary detail. The description about Kazakhstan had my children them firing a blitz of questions at me. I found myself explaining that a yurt was a cool tent and that the Kazakh language was similar to the Turkish their auntie Hatija spoke. I was even cohourced by my children to surf the Internet for more information about Kazakh culture. Based on my children’s response Amara Para Global Friendship may just bevthe next big thing to hit the world of children’s literature. Children’s interest in the book and it’s characters may just inspire their parent’s to find out more about the beautiful country of Kazakhstan as my children and I did. Perhaps, this time the Kazakhstan government will thank a British artist for his representation of Kazakhstan. Will that be enough to create more interest in Kazakhstan? Let’s wait and see.



By Michael Damirbagh