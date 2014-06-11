New Children's Book Reveals What Is More Fun Than a Messy Room

League City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Sybrina Durant has just released her new children’s book, “Yarashell Abbily and Her Very Messy Room”. It is a 36-page book written in sing-song verse, filled with delightful illustrations by Sara Wilson. The book is available now on Amazon for Kindle and in paperback.



Yarashell Abbily is a three-year-old girl who loves playing in her room surrounded by all her stuff, clothes and shoes and toys on the bed and on the floor, spending hours imagining wonderful things. The problem is Mom has a different view. Mom thinks it is a very messy room and Yarashell needs to clean it up. The little girl believes her messy room is beautiful and doesn’t understand why Mom wants to change it. The book is an enjoyable family read about how Mom enlists Dad’s help in showing the messy room girl that cleaning it up has rewards that can be even more fun.



Author Sybrina Durant is also a grandmother of seven, four of them girls. The idea for the book came to life when Sybrina asked one of them, who was three years old at the time, “What is your favorite thing to do?” The reply, accompanied by a huge smile, “Mess up my room!” Yarashell Abbily is a composite name for the four granddaughters: Yara, Michelle, Abby and Emily.



Parents and grandparents will enjoy the pleasure of reading “Yarashell Abilly and Her Very Messy Room” with the little girls in their families and can find it on Amazon at www.sybrina.com/index_Yarashell_Abbily_and_Her_Very_Messy_Room_Book_Info.htm. For more information about the author go to www.sybrina.com .



About Sybrina Durant

Sybrina Durant is a native of Houston, Texas. In addition to “Yarashell Abbily and Her Very Messy Room”, she is the author of “Learn to Tie a Tie with the Rabbit and the Fox”. It is available in English, Spanish and Tagalog at all online stores. She also co-writes children's books with Sandi Johnson. All of their books have accompanying songs which make remembering the stories more fun for kids and their parents. Sybrina’s song “I Like to Mess up My Room”, inspired by her granddaughter and written some time before the new book, can be heard free at www.sybrina.com. Contact Sybrina at sybrina@sybrina.com.